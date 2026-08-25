BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo to Participate in Gabelli Funds' 4th Annual PFAS Symposium in New York

Former U.S. EPA senior executive Sally Gutierrez will represent BioLargo at the investor event.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today announced that it will participate in Gabelli Funds' 4th Annual PFAS Symposium on September 24, 2026, in New York City. The event is hosted by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

BioLargo will be represented at the symposium by Sally Gutierrez, a member of the board of directors of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies (BEST). She is also a retired career senior executive of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where she served for over 24 years. Her EPA roles included Acting Director of the Water Permits Division in Washington, DC, and Director of the National Risk Management Research Laboratory in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 2000, she became the first Hispanic woman career Senior Executive Service member hired by EPA.

As Gabelli Funds announced that the symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the PFAS ecosystem, with an emphasis on remediation, regulation, current trends, and business fundamentals. The event will be held in person, with a webcast option for those unable to attend. Registration and additional details are available through Gabelli Funds. Participating companies and organizations include AECOM, Arq Inc., Axine Water, Birchtech Corp., BP Polymers, Minerals Technologies, the Maryland Department of Water, the National Association of Water Companies, Responsible Energy, and REGENESIS, alongside BioLargo. Gabelli noted that additional participants and a detailed agenda will be announced.

BioLargo addresses PFAS contamination through its patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), commercialized through BEST. The AEC uses low-voltage electrostatic separation to capture and concentrate PFAS compounds. The company's commercial reference site, at the Lake Stockholm water facility in New Jersey, has been in continuous operation for more than six months. In an August 3, 2026, press release, BioLargo reported that the AEC "removes more than 99% of PFAS chemicals in water, consistently exceeding state and federal requirements, and generates a fraction of the waste of conventional methods." The site is monitored under a 12-month program by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

"We're pleased to be included alongside the thought and industry leaders Gabelli has assembled for this symposium," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "We're proud to have Sally Gutierrez represent us. Her career in environmental protection speaks directly to why we do this important work."

"PFAS contamination remains one of the most consequential public health and water quality issues of our time," said Ms. Gutierrez. "I look forward to discussing how practical, lower-waste treatment approaches can help communities meet evolving standards for safe drinking water."

PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," are the subject of an evolving federal regulatory framework. In April 2024, the EPA established the first national drinking water standards for PFAS, and those standards continue to evolve as the agency considers changes to compliance timelines and requirements.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies (BEST)

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focused on developing and deploying innovative equipment-based solutions to address critical environmental challenges, including PFAS contamination in water. Visit the BEST website at www.bestpfastreatment.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Our website is: www.biolargo.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-to-participate-in-gabelli-funds-4th-annual-pfas-symposium-in-new-york-1211720