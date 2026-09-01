Netcracker and its Customer Google Fiber Received the Excellence in Customer and Developer Experience Recognition for an AI-Native Digital Platform That Significantly Transformed Customer Experience, Developer Productivity and Business Performance

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the TM Forum Excellence Award for Customer Developer Experience during DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen. The award recognizes Netcracker and its customer Google Fiber (GFiber) for delivering AI-native autonomous operations that significantly enhanced customer experience, accelerated developer productivity and improved business performance through a unified operational platform. This deployment demonstrates how experience-led, AI-driven autonomy, aligned with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) framework, can measurably outperform traditional BSS/OSS models while operating at full enterprise scale.

At the core of the achievement is Netcracker's AI-native Intelligent Automation Solution, an intent-based platform for intelligent decision-making and execution, deployed on Google Cloud within an ODA-aligned environment. The platform unifies network planning, service orchestration, inventory, closed-loop assurance and AI into a single autonomous operational fabric, enabling real-time automation and continuous optimization across the service lifecycle.

The solution allowed GFiber to deliver its symmetrical 8 Gbps Edge service with five-nines operational availability, ultra-low latency and enterprise-scale performance. It also accelerated service delivery by reducing activation times from days to hours while supporting thousands of concurrent service requests. Network planning effort was cut significantly with more informed decision-making, improving network performance and resilience. Using closed-loop assurance, GFiber also evolved from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, predictive intelligent operations delivering higher service quality and an improved customer experience.

"As we expand our network and services like Edge 8 Gig, we recognized the need to modernize our operational model," said Tariq Chowdhury, Head of Architecture at GFiber. "Netcracker's automation and TM Forum ODA expertise were critical to this transformation, providing the foundation we need to scale faster, innovate and deliver the exceptional experiences our customers expect."

"Netcracker and GFiber have demonstrated how TM Forum's ODA and industry best practices can be applied to deliver measurable business value through AI-native autonomous operations," said Joann O'Brien, VP, Beyond Connectivity Digital Ecosystems, at TM Forum. "Their achievement shows what's possible when open standards are combined with a clear focus on customer experience, developer productivity and operational excellence. Congratulations to both companies on this well-deserved recognition."

"This award recognizes what can happen when a forward-looking operator like GFiber combines ambitious growth with AI-powered operations. Together, we tackled the complexity of scaling a modern telecom business while creating a more intelligent, automated and agile operating model. The result is a powerful example of how AI can move beyond experimentation to deliver measurable impact in day-to-day operations," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Thank you to the judges for their careful consideration and, ultimately, for recognizing this pioneering project."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Netcracker Technology

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