InCoax Networks AB: Growing upstream demand strengthens the business case for symmetrical broadband

OpenVault's latest Broadband Insights report reveals a decisive change in user behavior. Upstream demand is accelerating, fiber customers are leading the shift and symmetrical performance is becoming a commercial requirement rather than a premium technical feature. InCoax technology delivers symmetrical performance and turns this shift into a practical growth opportunity for operators.

Broadband was once designed mainly for consumption. Today, users create, collaborate, back up data, monitor connected devices and work through cloud-based applications. The result is a lasting increase in upstream demand.

OpenVault reports that upstream usage grew by 19.2 percent year on year, more than three times the 6.1 percent growth in downstream usage. This is the third consecutive year of accelerating upstream growth.

Fiber users reveal future demand

Fiber customers provide the clearest indication of where the market is heading. The report shows average upstream consumption of 94.1 Gb per month among fiber users, compared with 58.2 Gb among users of the other technology measured. Fiber customers therefore consume 61.6 percent more upstream data. The difference is also visible during hourly and peak usage periods. The message for operators is clear. When customers receive stronger upstream performance, they use it.

Fiber users rely more heavily on cloud services, content creation, remote working, connected security and other applications that require dependable performance in both directions. They are already demonstrating the future need for symmetrical technologies and services. Symmetry is no longer only a technical specification. It is becoming a platform for service differentiation, customer retention and premium revenue.

The final connection can hold back the business case

Fiber may reach the building, but reaching every apartment can remain costly, slow and disruptive.

New cabling often requires construction work, access permissions and coordination with residents. These challenges can delay activation, increase capital requirements and make otherwise attractive properties difficult to connect.

InCoax addresses this final in-building barrier by extending fiber and fixed wireless services over the coax already installed in the property. Operators can deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit performance without rewiring every apartment. This shortens deployment time, limits disruption and allows revenue-generating services to be activated sooner.

Existing coax becomes an infrastructure asset

InCoax changes the role of installed coax. Instead of remaining tied to legacy and asymmetrical services, the cable becomes an extension of the operator's modern access network. This allows existing infrastructure to support the transition towards symmetrical broadband.

For operators, the benefits extend beyond performance. More buildings can become commercially addressable. Existing fiber and fixed wireless investments can reach more subscribers. Deployment resources can be used more efficiently. Capital can be released for further expansion.

For investors, this supports a compelling model built around improved capital efficiency, faster subscriber activation and a shorter path from network investment to revenue.

Turning upstream demand into growth

OpenVault's findings show that upstream growth is structural. Fiber customers are already demonstrating how demand develops when stronger upstream capacity becomes available.

Operators now need a practical way to deliver that experience throughout the building.

InCoax technology provides that path by combining symmetrical performance with the speed and efficiency of reusing existing coax. It helps operators overcome the final in-building barrier, extend the reach of their networks and create a stronger foundation for premium broadband services.

The result is more than a network upgrade. It is a scalable route to connecting more subscribers, monetizing existing infrastructure and meeting the needs of the next generation of broadband users.

Read more in the InCoax whitepaper:

Extending symmetrical broadband throughout the building.

How changing user behavior strengthens the case for InCoax.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11.00 CEST on September 1, 2026.



For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260



About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.