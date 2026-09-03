InCoax Networks AB: InCoax announces initial activation of Sjoberg's multi-building deployment using Nokia Gigabit Connect with MoCA Access

InCoax Networks announces the initial activation of a planned multi-building deployment for Sjoberg's Inc., a family-owned cable operator established in 1962 and based in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The rollout is planned to cover approximately 30 to 40 buildings across the Sjoberg's network. The deployment uses InCoax technology as part of Nokia Gigabit Connect with MoCA Access to deliver fiber-based multi-gigabit broadband over existing coaxial infrastructure in apartment buildings.

"We greatly appreciate Sjoberg's commitment and support in bringing these deployments into operation. For InCoax, these are the first live installations resulting from our collaboration with Nokia and therefore represent an important milestone. Following a significant development and integration effort, together with an extensive validation process in the operator environment, Nokia Gigabit Connect with InCoax technology is now being deployed in a live U.S. operator network. This marks the transition from product integration and validation to live deployment and provides an important reference as we work with Nokia to expand the solution to further operator opportunities," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

Integrated deployment and operations

For operators, Nokia Gigabit Connect with MoCA Access provides a cost-effective way to extend fiber-based gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband services inside buildings by reusing existing in-building coaxial infrastructure. The solution is designed for MDUs where installing fiber throughout the building may be time-consuming, costly and complex.

As part of Nokia's broadband access portfolio, Gigabit Connect with MoCA Access supports integrated provisioning and lifecycle management through Nokia Altiplano Access Controller, providing common end-to-end management across the fiber/PON and coax/MoCA Access infrastructure. This allows operators to manage the MoCA Access portion of the network together with their fiber access network.

Sjoberg has also integrated the Nokia DPU and InCoax MoCA technology into the TruVizion broadband diagnostics platform. The integration provides operators with access to MoCA status and performance information alongside other broadband network diagnostics.

Supporting Fiber Access Extension and FWA Extension

The Sjoberg's deployment is a Fiber Access Extension use case in which existing in-building coax is used to extend fiber-based broadband services from the building access point to individual subscribers.

The InCoax MoCA Access platform also supports FWA Extension deployments, allowing operators to reuse existing coaxial infrastructure to distribute broadband connectivity inside MDUs where the building is served through fixed wireless access. Both applications are designed to reduce the need for new in-building cabling while supporting managed multi-gigabit broadband delivery.

Sustainability perspective

Reusing existing in-building coax can also support sustainability objectives by reducing the need for additional cabling, construction work and new materials. InCoax has published a whitepaper examining sustainability and cost benefits from reusing coaxial infrastructure for multi-gigabit broadband in apartment building environments. https://www.incoax.com/resources/

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on September 3, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260



About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

About Sjoberg's Inc.

Sjoberg's Inc. is a family-owned communications provider based in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The company provides internet, cable TV and phone services across communities in northern Minnesota.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.