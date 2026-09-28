Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
28.09.26 | 17:35
8,814 Euro
+0,73 % +0,066
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
Eurozone 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9128,98022:10
8,9188,94822:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

InCoax Networks AB: Nokia decides not to continue investment in the joint MoCA-based offering

Nokia has today informed InCoax of its decision not to continue investing in the joint MoCA-based offering and that InCoax products will consequently be removed from Nokia's customer offering. Nokia cites insufficient customer interest in the joint solution as the reason for the decision.

InCoax is now evaluating the implications of Nokia's decision, including its significance in relation to the existing agreements between the parties, and has initiated a dialogue with Nokia regarding the way forward.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14.30 CEST on September 28, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:
Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
jakob.tobieson@incoax.com
+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB
InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all. www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB,
tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.