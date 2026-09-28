InCoax Networks AB: Nokia decides not to continue investment in the joint MoCA-based offering

Nokia has today informed InCoax of its decision not to continue investing in the joint MoCA-based offering and that InCoax products will consequently be removed from Nokia's customer offering. Nokia cites insufficient customer interest in the joint solution as the reason for the decision.

InCoax is now evaluating the implications of Nokia's decision, including its significance in relation to the existing agreements between the parties, and has initiated a dialogue with Nokia regarding the way forward.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14.30 CEST on September 28, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all. www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB,

tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.