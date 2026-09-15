InCoax Networks AB: InCoax gains commercial traction as Finland's fiber rollout expands into regional markets

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is strengthening its commercial position in Finland as rapid fiber expansion increasingly reaches regional cities, towns and municipalities. Finnish fiber operator Fibernet Finland has placed a new order of approximately EUR 70,000 for continued deployment of InCoax Fiber Access Extension. The repeat order follows more than 150 apartment buildings previously contracted for the solution and provides further evidence of continued commercial use as Fibernet expands its network.

Finland is undergoing rapid fiber expansion. According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, fiber was available to 80 percent of Finnish households in September 2025, an increase of 12 percentage points in one year. At the same time, significant regional differences remain, creating continued demand for fiber investment outside the largest urban markets.

The Finnish market is also characterized by a broad operator base. Around 130 companies own or operate fiber networks in Finland, ranging from national providers to regional and local operators.

For InCoax, this creates opportunities to establish Fiber Access Extension as a repeatable part of fiber deployment where existing apartment buildings need to be connected efficiently.

Fibernet Finland is an example of this development. The operator is expanding its fiber network in regional markets across Finland, including smaller cities, towns and municipalities. More than 150 apartment buildings have previously been contracted using InCoax Fiber Access Extension, and the new order of approximately EUR 70,000 supports continued deployments as Fibernet's rollout progresses.

Fiber Access Extension enables operators to bring fiber to the building and reuse existing in-building coaxial infrastructure to connect individual apartments. This can reduce the need for new cabling inside the property, shorten installation time and help operators activate subscribers sooner.

The model also fits the seasonal characteristics of fiber construction in Finland. Outdoor fiber construction is typically concentrated from spring to autumn, when ground conditions allow trenching and other civil works. Installation and activation work inside buildings can continue throughout the year. By reducing the need for extensive new in-building cabling, Fiber Access Extension can help operators move efficiently from fiber construction to active broadband connections.

"Finland is becoming an important commercial proof market for InCoax. Fiber investment is expanding rapidly, increasingly reaching regional markets where deployment economics and speed are important. What we see with Fibernet is particularly relevant because the relationship has progressed beyond initial deployments to continued use and repeat orders as additional buildings are connected," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

He continues:

"For InCoax, the opportunity is not dependent on individual large projects. Fiber networks are expanded area by area and apartment buildings are connected over time. Establishing our technology as part of an operator's ongoing deployment model can therefore create a recurring flow of business as the network grows."

Fibernet uses InCoax Fiber Access Extension in apartment buildings where existing coax infrastructure offers an efficient alternative to installing new cabling throughout the property. The majority of the previously announced installations use the InCoax D2501 and support symmetrical broadband services of up to 1 Gbps.

"Fiber Access Extension gives us another practical way to connect apartment buildings as our fiber network expands. Where suitable coax infrastructure is already available, we can extend the fiber connection to individual apartments without requiring new cabling throughout the building," says Joachim Johansson, CEO of Fibernet Finland.

InCoax has established Fiber Access Extension deployments with several operators in Finland.

In addition to Fibernet, the technology is being used in the broadband modernization in Kankaanpää

and Sodankylä, where approximately 1,000 apartments are served and expected to be served using InCoax technology.

The growing installed base and continued orders in Finland provide further commercial evidence for InCoax Fiber Access Extension as operators seek cost-effective ways to turn expanding fiber coverage into active broadband connections in existing apartment buildings.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on September 15, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About Fibernet Finland

Fibernet Finland is a Finnish fiber operator founded in 2019. The company builds fiber-based broadband connections for households, housing companies, businesses and municipalities, with a focus on bringing reliable high-speed connectivity to areas with limited fiber availability.

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally.

The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.



To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.