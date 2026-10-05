InCoax Networks AB: InCoax shifts to direct sales

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is shifting its focus to direct sales with a significantly stronger, more flexible and cost-effective customer offering. As the cooperation with Nokia changes, the intended direction is for InCoax to assume responsibility for sales and gain the opportunity to approach customers previously subject to contractual restrictions. The plan also includes a substantial reduction in development costs. In parallel, the company is working on new financing, which is expected to be required before the end of 2026.

"Our plan now is to move from a resource-intensive development and integration project to a much stronger focus on direct customer sales. We have a significantly stronger offering than before and are preparing to approach the customer base identified together with Nokia, as well as other relevant Nokia customers that do not use Altiplano," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax.

Direct sales responsibility and broader customer access

Following the meeting with Nokia, the parties' intended direction is for InCoax to assume responsibility for sales and for the contractual restrictions that have so far prevented the company from approaching customers directly to be removed. The final terms of the revised cooperation model remain to be determined.

InCoax does not believe that the sales outcome of the cooperation provides a complete picture of the market potential. The company will concentrate its resources on selected customers and projects rather than attempt to replicate Nokia's global reach. Direct customer contact and InCoax's own specialist expertise are expected to shorten the path to business, while direct sales may also provide a greater financial contribution per transaction.

Stronger platform and lower development costs

The development work has strengthened InCoax's operator-grade platform to carrier-grade level and broadened the customer offering with additional applications, greater flexibility and improved cost efficiency. Together with existing customers and identified business opportunities, this provides the foundation for continued commercialization.

The transition means a clearer focus on sales and customer needs, with the objective of substantially reducing development costs compared with the extensive development and integration work undertaken within the Nokia cooperation.

TO2 and financing

As stated in today's separate press release, no warrants of series TO2 were exercised. During the final days of the exercise period, the share traded significantly below the subscription price of SEK 0.60 per share, meaning there was no economic incentive to exercise the warrants.

The anticipated capital contribution will therefore not materialize. InCoax is evaluating alternative financing solutions and assesses that additional capital will need to be raised before the end of 2026. In parallel, the company is adjusting its operational priorities and cost base to the revised commercial model.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.35 CEST on October 5, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260



About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all. www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB,

tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.