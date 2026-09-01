INEO Tech Corp: INEO to Present at Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

CEO Kyle Hall to present in New York City on September 9, 2026

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Kyle Hall will present at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

INEO's presentation will take place from 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the presentation, Hall will provide an overview of INEO's business, its connected retail entrance platform and the Company's strategy as it expands its installed base, production capacity and recurring platform business.

The presentation will also highlight INEO's commercial progress and the market opportunity as loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility increasingly converge at the store entrance.

"We are continuing to broaden INEO's investor outreach and introduce the Company to new audiences," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The Moody Capital Solutions conference gives us an opportunity to meet directly with institutional investors, family offices and other capital markets participants in New York and explain both what we have built and where we are taking the business."

In addition to its presentation, INEO expects to participate in investor meetings during the conference.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 2:10 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Presenter: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Information: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries.

The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based software into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in the store, the entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, expansion of its installed base and production capacity, growth of its recurring platform business and the market opportunity for INEO's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-to-present-at-moody-capital-solutions-2026-disruptive-growth-and-life-sci-1214917