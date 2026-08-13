INEO Tech Corp: INEO to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on August 19, 2026

CEO Kyle Hall to present live online at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Kyle Hall will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

INEO's live online presentation will take place from 1:10 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the presentation, Hall will provide an overview of INEO's business, its connected retail entrance platform and the Company's strategy as it expands its installed base, production capacity and recurring platform business.

The presentation will also provide investors with an opportunity to hear directly from management about INEO's progress and the market opportunity as loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility increasingly converge at the store entrance.

"We have been putting considerable effort into expanding our investor communications and making INEO easier for new investors to understand," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The Emerging Growth Conference gives us an opportunity to introduce INEO to a broader investor audience and explain both what we have built and where we are taking the business."

Investors, analysts and advisors are invited to attend the live presentation.

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: 1:10 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Live online presentation

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764701&tp_key=7a35454f76&sti=eg

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or during the live presentation.

Investors who are unable to attend live will be able to access an archived webcast following the event through EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube channel.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an online investor conference which provides public companies with the opportunity to present directly to individual and institutional investors, investment advisors and analysts. The conference features companies from a range of growth sectors through live and interactive webcast presentations.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based software into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in the store - the entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, expansion of its installed base and production capacity, growth of its recurring platform business and the market opportunity for INEO's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-to-present-at-emerging-growth-conference-on-august-19-2026-1206767