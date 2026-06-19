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WKN: A42D31 | ISIN: CA45674Q4097 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:04
0,058 Euro
+12,02 % +0,006
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 03:50 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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David Wambeke Announces Acquisition of Shares in Ineo Tech Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / David Wambeke (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of INEO Tech Corp. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") whose head office is located at 301 - 19055 54 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3S 4R1, Canada.

On May 4, 2026, the Issuer announced its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of 11,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,100,000 (the "Offering"). On May 28, 2026, the Offering was upsized to 15,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Prior to the Offering, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership and control over 6,480,000 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 19.95% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. On June 16, 2026, the Issuer closed the Offering. Pursuant to the Offering, the Acquiror purchased an aggregate of 3,894,430 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share, representing an aggregate value of $389,443. After completion of the Offering, the Acquiror beneficially owns or controls 10,374,430 Shares, representing approximately 19.93% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. The acquisition of Shares pursuant to the Offering triggers the requirement to file this early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Company in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained by contacting Kyle Hall at investor@ineosolutionsinc.com or 604-244-1895.

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/david-wambeke-announces-acquisition-of-shares-in-ineo-tech-corp.-1179344

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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