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WKN: A42D31 | ISIN: CA45674Q4097 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:04
0,058 Euro
+12,02 % +0,006
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 03:50 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Peter Appel Announces Acquisition of Shares in Ineo Tech Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Peter Appel (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of INEO Tech Corp. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF, currently trading as INEOD until early July 2026 due to the recent share consolidation) whose head office is located at 301 - 19055 54 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3S 4R1, Canada.

On May 4, 2026, the Issuer announced its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of 11,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,100,000 (the "Offering"). On May 28, 2026, the Offering was upsized to 15,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Prior to the Offering, the Acquiror held no Shares in the capital of the Issuer. On June 16, 2026, the Issuer closed the Offering. Pursuant to the Offering, the Acquiror purchased an aggregate of 7,605,570 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share, representing an aggregate value of $760,557. As a result of the acquisition, the Acquiror holds approximately 14.61% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis, exceeding 10% of the Shares and triggering the requirement to file this early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Company in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/, or may be obtained by contacting Kyle Hall at investor@ineosolutionsinc.com or 604-244-1895.

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/peter-appel-announces-acquisition-of-shares-in-ineo-tech-corp.-1179345

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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