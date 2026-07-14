INEO Tech Corp: INEO Provides Preliminary Q4 Revenue and Order Backlog Update

Preliminary Unaudited Q4 Revenue Expected to Exceed $1.0 Million, With More Than $750,000 in Unshipped Customer Orders at Quarter-End

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a retail technology company building connected entrance infrastructure for modern retailers, today provided a preliminary update on its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026.

INEO has completed its fiscal fourth quarter and, based on a review of the Company's preliminary unaudited revenue, expects to report revenue of over $1.0 million for the quarter. This would represent the strongest revenue quarter in the Company's history. The Company also ended the quarter with more than $750,000 in unshipped customer orders, reflecting continued demand for INEO systems as the Company works to scale production, shipments and deployment activity.

During the quarter, INEO converted a meaningful portion of its previously disclosed order backlog into shipments while continuing to maintain a significant level of confirmed unshipped customer orders at quarter-end. Given the timing of INEO's fiscal year-end audit cycle and the significance of the quarterly revenue milestone, the Company is providing this preliminary update ahead of the release of its audited annual financial results, which are expected to be released in October 2026. INEO may provide additional operational updates from time to time as milestones warrant.

"This was an important execution quarter for INEO," said Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer of INEO. "Our team has been focused on converting firm orders into shipped product, expanding production output and supporting deployments with key retail partners. Surpassing $1.0 million in quarterly revenue would be an important milestone for the Company and reflects the progress we are making as we build the installed base for our connected entrance infrastructure platform."

INEO's platform combines electronic article surveillance, digital media displays, remote monitoring, analytics and cloud-based reporting into one managed system at the front of the store. The Company's solutions are designed to help retailers improve loss prevention visibility, create new in-store media opportunities and gain operational insight from high-traffic entrance locations.

"There is still significant work ahead, but we believe the operating foundation being built positions INEO to continue executing on its plan," added Mr. Hall. "Our focus remains on shipping systems, supporting deployments, growing the installed base and expanding recurring platform revenue opportunities."

The revenue and backlog figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. Final results remain subject to completion of the Company's annual audit and normal year-end review procedures. Actual results may differ from the preliminary figures disclosed.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO), the OTCQB (INEOF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0OQ | WKN: A3E40Q | ISIN: CA45674G2XXX).

Websites: www.ineotechcorp.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected preliminary unaudited fourth quarter revenue, expected record quarterly revenue, unshipped customer orders, anticipated timing for the release of audited annual financial results, production and deployment activity, customer demand, growth of the installed base and recurring platform revenue opportunities.

Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, general market conditions and the risks disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR+, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A - could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. The preliminary revenue and backlog information disclosed in this release is unaudited and remains subject to completion of year-end financial reporting and audit procedures.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-provides-preliminary-q4-revenue-and-order-backlog-update-1190688