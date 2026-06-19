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WKN: A42D31 | ISIN: CA45674Q4097 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:04
0,058 Euro
+12,02 % +0,006
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 01:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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INEO Tech Corp: INEO Announces Grant of Stock Options

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. ((TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF), currently trading as INEOD until early July 2026 due to the recent share consolidation) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 3,110,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

INEO has a rolling stock option plan which is approved annually by shareholders and authorizes the issuance of stock options representing up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of ten years from the date of grant and will vest over four years, with 25% vesting on each anniversary of the grant date. The Options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options were granted as part of the Company's ongoing compensation and retention program and are intended to align the long-term interests of the Company's directors, officers, employees and consultants with those of shareholders as INEO continues to execute on its commercial growth plans. This is the Company's first stock option grant to employees and officers since August 2024, and the four-year vesting schedule is designed to support retention and reward long-term performance.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:
Kyle Hall
CEO, INEO Tech Corp.
604-244-1895
investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1179342

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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