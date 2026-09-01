Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an initial eight-hole drill program at the Hook Target on its KM98 Project ("KM98" or the "Project"), located approximately 60 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec. The program will drill from four approved drill sites, with individual holes planned to a maximum depth of approximately 200 m, to determine...

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