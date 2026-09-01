Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure, is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Wyoming AI data centre development, the launch of Hivello's Bitcoin cloud mining product, and the Company's broader infrastructure development strategy. Wyoming AI Data Centre - Zoning Application SubmittedBlockmate has...

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