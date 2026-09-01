

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Cornerstone Robotics.



The partnership includes an approximately $700 million investment to expand access to robotic-assisted surgery globally.



The company will distribute Cornerstone's Sentire surgical system in select markets outside the U.S. and offer it alongside its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.



Sentire has received CE Mark and approvals in China and Singapore for several minimally invasive procedures.



The company said Hugo is used in more than 35 countries, with procedures expected to exceed 50,000 by the end of fiscal 2026.



In the pre-market trading, Medtronic is 5.32% higher at $95.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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