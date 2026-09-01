Horizon Aircraft Advances All-Weather Certification Path with the Start of Ice Protection Technology Testing

Through its partnership with Cert Center Canada and anti-icing technologies developed by the University of Toronto, the Company progresses toward bringing an all-weather VTOL to market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, continues to advance the all-weather certification pathway of its Cavorite X7 through the Company's ongoing partnership with Flight Centre of Excellence (dba Cert Center Canada,"3C") and anti-icing technologies being developed by the University of Toronto ("UofT").

Progress has been steady on the Company's previously announced $10.5M INSAT-funded all-weather vertical propulsion eVTOL project in collaboration with 3C and UofT. In July 2026, wind tunnel testing began on small coupon samples that feature UofT's ice protection technologies, marking the first step in evaluating the viability of these technologies on the Cavorite X7.

Dr. John Maris, Founder of 3C, said, "Unlocking the true potential of air vehicle operations globally requires accounting for harsh climates, and the Cavorite X7 meets that challenge. I believe that with the combination of the X7's design, 3C's mentorship, and UofT's technology, Horizon Aircraft can achieve Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI) certification and provide a reliable, year-round regional air mobility solution that helicopters struggle to provide."

Today, many northern and isolated communities across Canada and around the world rely on helicopters to receive critical goods and services, but these aircraft are frequently grounded by cold, snow, and poor weather conditions. Unlike helicopters and open rotor eVTOL aircraft, the Cavorite X7 was designed to fly safely in winter conditions, putting Horizon Aircraft in a strong position to achieve all-weather certification.

"From day one, we designed the Cavorite X7 for Canadian winters to benefit both remote communities and aircraft operators," said Brandon Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Horizon Aircraft. "3C's certification expertise and UofT's technology are supporting our progress toward bringing a certified all-weather X7 to market. Communities serviced by X7 aircraft will have greater access to the critical services they need, and X7 operators will experience higher aircraft utilization and profit margins."

About the Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C)

Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C), established by Marinvent Corporation, is Canada's only Transport Canada Approved Independent Flight Test and Certification Design Approval Organization (DAO). Serving both civilian and defence aerospace markets, 3C specializes in flight test, certification, R&D, and emerging aerospace technology innovation. With unmatched capabilities, assets, and access to intellectual property via its sister companies, 3C supports end-to-end flight testing and certification solutions to meet Canada's growing defence and civil aerospace needs.

Pour le communiqué de presse français, or to learn more about 3C and its mission, visit: www.certcentercanada.com.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is a Canadian aerospace company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional aircraft operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@horizonaircraft

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

Information on Horizon Aircraft's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "aim," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "target," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the targeted readiness of the full-scale hybrid Cavorite X7 eVTOL demonstrator aircraft for initial testing, development priorities and technical milestones; the Cavorite X7's design specifications, anticipated operational parameters and projected performance, including assumptions regarding operating costs, fuel consumption, maintenance costs and utilization rates; funding and liquidity sufficiency and runway; certification and testing plans; and potential production, partnership, supply chain and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Horizon Aircraft competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Horizon Aircraft will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Horizon Aircraft's industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Horizon Aircraft, including the condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon Aircraft; (vi) Horizon Aircraft's ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (vii) successful completion of testing and certification of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (viii) the targeted future production of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (ix) other factors detailed by us in the Company's public filings with the SEC and under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca, including the disclosures under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, filed with the SEC and filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca on July 16, 2026. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Horizon Aircraft does not give any assurance that Horizon Aircraft will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-advances-all-weather-certification-path-with-the-star-1214882