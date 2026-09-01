374Water, Inc.: 374Water Returns to WEFTEC in New Orleans Ushering in New Category of Critical Infrastructure

Innovative Technology Award, 374Water is establishing a premier Waste Destruction Services hub powered by AirSCWO, and invites attendees to Booth 2254 to see how supercritical water oxidation is building a new category of critical destruction infrastructure for PFAS, biosolids, and organic waste.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of PFAS and other organic waste streams, today announced that it will exhibit at WEFTEC 2026, the Water Environment Federation's ("WEF") annual technical exhibition and conference and the water industry's largest event, taking place September 28-30, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. 374Water will welcome attendees at Booth 2254.

Nearly half of the continental United States drains through New Orleans. More than a million square miles - from the Appalachians to the Rockies - feed the Mississippi before it empties into the Gulf. This September, the global water community will converge on the same city to shape the future of water and, increasingly, the future of how the world permanently destroys its most persistent contaminants.

374Water's presence at WEFTEC 2026 centers on a single premise: the water sector is moving beyond waste management to waste destruction. Through its Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") platform, the Company's AirSCWO technology uses supercritical water oxidation to permanently destroy PFAS, biosolids, and hazardous organic wastes - establishing a new category of critical destruction infrastructure rather than relocating, landfilling, or storing contamination for someone else to manage later.

374Water returns to WEF's flagship event as a proven innovator. At WEFTEC 2023, the Company earned the Water Environment Federation's Innovative Technology Award for the AirSCWO system, recognizing supercritical water oxidation as a breakthrough that moves the industry from treatment and disposal toward destruction and resource recovery.

What Attendees Will See at Booth 2254

374Water will show water and environmental professionals how AirSCWO delivers across four fronts:

Destroy PFAS and toxics: AirSCWO destroys PFAS and other contaminants for good, rather than concentrating or transferring them.

Reduce volume and costs: The process drastically reduces waste volume, lowers disposal costs, and extends asset life.

Recover resources: AirSCWO converts waste into clean water, recoverable minerals, and useful energy.

Protect the future: Permanent destruction advances sustainability, reduces long-term liability, and helps build a cleaner future.

AirSCWO is engineered to serve 374Water's core markets - municipal wastewater and biosolids, federal and defense applications including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and PFAS destruction, and industrial waste generators - destroying a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes while producing safe, dischargeable water, mineral effluent, vent gas, and recoverable heat energy.

"WEFTEC is where the water industry comes to see what's next, and this year the conversation is shifting from managing waste to destroying it," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water. "AirSCWO doesn't push contamination downstream or bury it for the next generation - it destroys PFAS and organic waste permanently. We're inviting everyone at WEFTEC to stop by the 374Water Booth and see why destruction, not management, is the future of critical waste infrastructure. This is destruction, for good."

Attendees, customers, and partners are invited to visit 374Water at Booth 2254, September 28-30, to learn how the Company is helping the industry move beyond waste management to waste destruction. To arrange a meeting with the 374Water team at WEFTEC 2026, please use the contact information below.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-returns-to-weftec-in-new-orleans-ushering-in-new-category-of-critical-infrastruc-1215003