Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI", "Good Purpose" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Financial and Operating HighlightsAll financial figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Revenue of $8. 5 million for the six months ended June 30,...

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