Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol 8BS.

The FSE listing follows the Company's recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GPIN and provides European and international investors with access to its Common Shares through one of Europe's major stock exchanges. The listing supports the Company's broader capital markets strategy as GPI continues to build a sustainability-focused growth platform. In addition to the FSE listing, the Company is actively pursuing an OTC Markets listing.

The Company has also engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), a global investor marketing and media firm, to support GPI's digital investor communications strategy. Under the engagement, Global One Media will assist the Company with the production of digital investor content, including video interviews and related corporate communications, as well as the distribution of such content through digital channels and media platforms, with the objective of increasing the Company's visibility among investors across key global markets (the "Services"). In consideration for the Services, Global One Media will receive an aggregate payment of USD$45,000. The Global One Media services agreement (the "Agreement") has a 6-month term, which commenced on May 21, 2026, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. Global One Media may provide additional services to the Company in the future.

Global One Media, and its principal and CEO, Bastien Boulay, are at arm's length to the Company and have advised they own 66,667 Common Shares of the Company.

Global One Media has a business address located at 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981 and can be contacted at +1 (877) 219-2281 and by email at contact@globalonemedia.com.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media, stated: "Today's capital markets are global and digital. Through our international investor media network and distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia, our goal is to help GPI expand its visibility, strengthen its narrative, and connect with a wider global investor audience."

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents an important step in expanding GPI's access to international capital markets," said George Tsogas, CEO of the Company. "Together with our pursuit of an OTC Markets quotation and our engagement of Global One Media, these initiatives form part of a broader strategy to strengthen GPI's visibility, improve investor accessibility, and support long-term shareholder value as we continue building our sustainability-focused growth platform."

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of operating businesses and internally developed brands supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

About Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.

Global One Media (www.globalonemedia.com) is an investor marketing and digital communications firm that helps publicly traded companies increase market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and build sustained awareness across global capital markets. Through strategic positioning, premium content creation, and targeted digital distribution across its investor media network, Global One Media connects issuers with key investor audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, collectively, the "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's listing on the FSE, the anticipated benefits of the FSE listing, including increased international investor access and visibility, the Company's pursuit of a potential OTC Markets quotation, the engagement of Global One Media, the anticipated receipt of the Services, including the production and distribution of digital investor content, video interviews and related corporate communications, the anticipated benefits of investor communications, digital market awareness and content strategy initiatives, and the Company's broader growth strategy, platform development, portfolio expansion, and ability to build long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain its listings, execute its business strategy, complete or maintain applicable regulatory processes, obtain required approvals or eligibility, attract investor awareness, pursue strategic growth opportunities, communicate effectively with investors, and support the development of its platform and portfolio companies. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company will obtain approval to trade on OTC Markets, realize the anticipated benefits of its FSE listing, or achieve the expected benefits of its investor communications and digital market awareness initiative pursuant to the Agreement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Good Purpose Investments Inc.