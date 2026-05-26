Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) ("GPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ClimateDoor, a Vancouver-based climate venture builder and growth partner focused on supporting companies through strategic partnerships, market access, and commercialization.

The partnership supports GPI's broader strategy of building a sustainability-focused growth platform across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. Through this relationship, GPI expects to enhance its access to climate innovation, market intelligence, potential acquisition opportunities, and strategic relationships aligned with the Company's long-term growth objectives.

ClimateDoor works with climate-focused ventures across a variety of sectors. Its model is designed to support companies with capital raising, government funding, business development, market entry, and strategic partnership execution. ClimateDoor has partnered with more than 100 ventures and has raised over $82 million.

"Partnering with ClimateDoor represents an important step in expanding GPI's ecosystem and strengthening our ability to identify, evaluate, and execute on compelling opportunities across the sustainability economy," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of Good Purpose Investments. "As we continue to build our platform, relationships like this provide access to innovation, sector expertise, and market insights that support our long-term growth strategy."

"GPI is building a compelling platform focused on scaling sustainability-driven businesses, and we're excited to partner with the team to support that growth. This includes helping accelerate commercialization, unlock non-dilutive capital, expand market access in Canada, and identify strategic acquisition opportunities that align with GPI's long-term vision." Chad Rickaby, CEO, ClimateDoor

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

About ClimateDoor

ClimateDoor is a Vancouver-based growth partner for energy, agriculture and critical resource companies. The firm embeds as the external growth team, opening doors, running outreach, and closing capital and partnerships. ClimateDoor has helped clients raise more than $83 million across dilutive, non-dilutive, and project financing and has supported approximately 100 international companies entering the Canadian market. climatedoor.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, collectively, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic partnership with ClimateDoor, the anticipated benefits of the partnership, including enhanced access to climate innovation networks, market intelligence, potential acquisition and investment opportunities, strategic relationships, commercialization pathways, and sector expertise, as well as the Company's broader growth strategy and plans to build a sustainability-focused growth platform.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and maintain strategic relationships, realize the anticipated benefits of the ClimateDoor partnership, identify, evaluate and pursue potential opportunities, support the growth of its platform and portfolio companies, and operate within the sustainability and climate-related sectors. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the ClimateDoor partnership will be realized or that the Company will identify, complete, or successfully commercialize any opportunities arising from the relationship. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298821

Source: Good Purpose Investments Inc.