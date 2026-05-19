Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (formerly Steep Hill Inc.) (the "Company" or "GPI") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol GPIN at market open today, May 19, 2026.

The listing marks an important milestone as the Company begins its next phase of growth as a public company operating at the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and commercial execution, with a focus on identifying, acquiring, and scaling businesses aligned with its strategy.

"This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter for GPI," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of Good Purpose Investments Inc. "As we enter the public markets, our focus is clear: disciplined execution, strategic growth, and building long-term value while advancing businesses that make a positive impact."

The Company's initial portfolio company, Waste2Wear, is a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and a revenue-generating provider of circular textile and product solutions serving major global consumer brands. Waste2Wear combines sustainable product development with award-winning supply chain traceability technology, helping customers deliver transparent, verifiable, and environmentally aligned products at scale.

"Waste2Wear is proud to be GPI's initial portfolio company, and this marks an exciting milestone for everyone involved," said Monique Maissan, Founder of Waste2Wear. "As part of the GPI family, we believe this next chapter will create meaningful opportunities to accelerate growth and expand the reach of our circular solutions. It is incredibly rewarding to see the business move closer to the vision that inspired its founding - creating commercially scalable products that contribute to solving real environmental challenges for future generations."

With its public company foundation now established, GPI is focused on executing its growth strategy through additional acquisition opportunities and portfolio expansion.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Website: www.good-purpose.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company's growth strategy, pursuit of future acquisition opportunities, portfolio expansion, anticipated business development initiatives, and the expected benefits of becoming a publicly listed company.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, identify and complete suitable acquisition opportunities, expand and support its portfolio companies, and operate successfully as a public company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297921

Source: Good Purpose Investments Inc.