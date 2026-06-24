Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI", "Good Purpose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Williams to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), further strengthening the Company's capital markets strategy as it advances it's sustainability-focused growth platform across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories.

Mr. Williams brings more than 35 years of experience across capital markets, mining finance, corporate leadership, and business management. He is the Founder and Chairman of Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc. and has held senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Gold Corp. and Head of Mining Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Williams was a highly ranked analyst at TD Bank and other Canadian brokerage firms.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Mr. Williams has served on the boards of numerous publicly traded companies and has developed a strong reputation for identifying growth opportunities, supporting management teams, and creating long-term shareholder value.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chad to the Board," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of Good Purpose. "Chad has spent his career around growth companies, capital markets, and public-company leadership, which makes his perspective especially valuable at this stage for GPI. As we continue building the business and pursuing new opportunities, we believe his experience will be an asset to the Company and our shareholders."

"I'm very pleased to be joining the Board of Good Purpose," said Williams. "The concept of building successful businesses that also deliver positive environmental impact has long been of interest to me, and I am excited to help grow GPI's portfolio. The Company has a strong vision and a clear opportunity ahead, with a team that is focused on execution. I look forward to contributing my experience and supporting GPI as it advances its vision."

The appointment reflects GPI's commitment to building a highly experienced and diverse Board capable of providing strong governance in support of the Company's strategic objectives and long-term growth initiatives.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy and initiatives, the expected benefits of the appointment of Mr. Williams to the Company's Board, Mr. Williams' anticipated ability to provide a valuable perspective to the Company, the Company's commitment to building a highly experienced and diverse Board, the Company's ability to deliver a positive environmental impact, and the Company's broader strategy and future business plans. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, identify and complete suitable acquisition opportunities, expand and support its portfolio companies, and operate successfully as a public company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including market conditions, business execution risks, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302642

Source: Good Purpose Investments Inc.