Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd (TSXV: DNO) ("Dinero") reports that it has engaged German Mining Networks GmbH ("GMN") for investor relations services. The Company has engaged GMN to provide introductions to European investors and other possible promotional activities. The contract start date is September 1, 2026 for a three-month term for total costs of $20,400 with the option to continue services on a three months basis at a cost of...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...