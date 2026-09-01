Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a comprehensive strategic update on the expansion of its high-purity silica feedstock pathway to support the next-generation Fused Silica, Silicon and Silicon Carbide (SiC) integrated photonics, advanced telecommunications, and quantum networking industries. Anchored by the Company's premier high-purity, low-iron silica resources...

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