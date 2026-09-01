

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to Medtronic for the second quarter of $1.47 billion or $1.14 per share, up from $1.04 billion or $0.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.45 per share, compared to $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales for the quarter grew 13.7 percent to $9.76 billion from $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 13.7 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, MDT is trading on the NYSE at $94.94, up $4.26 or 4.69 percent.



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