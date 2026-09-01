Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Planned Corporate Name Change to Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

New Corporate Identity Reflects Company's Technology-Focused Strategy

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / ("Camber" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to change its corporate name to Viking Global Technologies, Inc., with the name change expected to become legally effective on September 8, 2026.

The planned rebranding reflects the Company's evolution from its historical energy-focused activities toward a technology-focused organization developing and commercializing proprietary solutions intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges.

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the name change by unanimous written consent, and the Company has filed Articles of Amendment with the State of Nevada providing for the corporate name change to become effective September 8, 2026, and has commenced the related regulatory processes, including coordination with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), its transfer agent and other applicable parties.

The Company will also change its trading symbol in connection with the rebranding. The new trading symbol will be announced following confirmation from FINRA.

A Corporate Identity Aligned with the Company's Future

The proposed Viking Global Technologies name is intended to provide a unified corporate identity for the Company's existing technology businesses while preserving flexibility to evaluate additional technologies and opportunities that complement its strategic objectives.

The Viking name is already established within the Company's technology portfolio, including Viking Protection Systems, which is focused on the development and commercialization of the Company's patented grid-protection technology, and Viking Ozone Technology, which is focused on the development and commercialization of the Company's proprietary ozone-based waste-treatment technology.

The broader Viking Global Technologies identity is intended to connect these businesses under a common corporate platform without limiting the organization to a single industry or market.

In connection with the planned name change, the Company also unveiled its new Viking Global Technologies corporate logo and visual identity.

James Doris, Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented:

"The proposed name Viking Global Technologies better represents who we are today and, equally important, where we intend to go as an organization.

Camber's business has evolved considerably from its historical roots. Our focus today is on advancing proprietary technologies that we believe have the potential to address meaningful real-world challenges and create long-term value.

The Viking name already has continuity within our organization through Viking Protection Systems and Viking Ozone Technology. Establishing Viking Global Technologies as the parent-company identity brings those businesses together under a common platform while giving us the flexibility to evaluate additional technologies and strategic opportunities as we move forward."

Technology Platform

A principal area of focus for the Company is the continued advancement of its patented grid-protection technology through Viking Protection Systems. The technology is designed to rapidly identify broken or open conductor conditions through multi-parameter analysis of electrical measurements available within modern digital protective relays and recloser controls, enabling implementation through existing protection infrastructure without the need for additional field sensors.

The Company believes the technology addresses an increasingly important challenge for electric utilities as they seek additional tools to improve grid resiliency, enhance public safety and mitigate the risk of utility-related wildfires. The Company continues to work with electric utilities and other industry participants regarding evaluation, integration and potential deployment of the technology.

The Company is also continuing to advance its Viking Ozone Technology waste-treatment system and evaluate other opportunities consistent with its broader technology-focused strategy.

Implementation of the Name Change

The Company's common stock currently trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol CEIN. The Company expects to provide a further update upon effectiveness of the corporate name change and when FINRA confirms the trading-symbol change.

The name change will not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders or the number of shares of common stock outstanding.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a diversified technology and energy company with interests in innovative technologies and solutions addressing important infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, the Company is advancing proprietary technologies including grid-protection solutions designed to improve electric-grid resiliency and public safety and an ozone-based waste-treatment system, while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives.

For more information, please visit www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the proposed corporate name change, the anticipated timing and effectiveness of the name change and any related trading-symbol change, the Company's business strategy, commercialization efforts, evaluation and deployment of its technologies, potential utility engagements, market opportunities, future growth and strategic opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that the proposed name change or trading-symbol change will become market-effective on the anticipated timetable, that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial acceptance, that current or prospective evaluation or pilot activities will result in commercial deployments or revenues, or that the Company will successfully execute its strategic objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/camber-energy-inc.-announces-planned-corporate-name-change-to-viking-global-tech-1214981