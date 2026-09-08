Camber Energy, Inc. Becomes Viking Global Technologies, Inc

New Corporate Identity Effective September 8, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Camber Energy, Inc., a Nevada corporation, today announced that its corporate name change to Viking Global Technologies, Inc. ("Viking Global Technologies" or the "Company") is effective today, marking the formal launch of the Company's new corporate identity.

The Company's Board of Directors approved the name change by unanimous written consent, and the Company filed Articles of Amendment with the State of Nevada providing for the corporate name change to become effective September 8, 2026.

Trading Symbol and Market Information

The Company's common stock currently trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol CEIN and is expected to continue trading under that symbol pending completion of the applicable FINRA corporate-action process. The Company expects to announce its new trading symbol and the effective date of the trading-symbol change once confirmed by FINRA.

The name change will not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders or the number of shares of common stock outstanding. Stockholders are not required to take any action as a result of the corporate name change or the anticipated trading-symbol change.

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking Global Technologies, commented:

"Today's name change reflects the direction of our business and the platform we are building for the future."

"The Viking name already connects our principal technology initiatives, including Viking Protection Systems and Viking Ozone Technology. Establishing Viking Global Technologies as our parent-company identity brings these businesses together under a common platform while preserving flexibility to evaluate additional technologies and strategic opportunities."

"Our focus remains on advancing our technologies, working with industry participants on evaluation and deployment opportunities, and executing on our long-term objectives."

Technology Platform

Viking Global Technologies currently includes technology initiatives focused on grid protection and resiliency through Viking Protection Systems and ozone-based waste treatment through Viking Ozone Technology.

Viking Protection Systems is advancing the Company's patented grid-protection technology designed to rapidly identify broken or open conductor conditions through multi-parameter analysis of electrical measurements available within modern digital protective relays and recloser controls, enabling implementation through existing protection infrastructure without the need for additional field sensors. The Company continues to work with electric utilities and other industry participants regarding evaluation, integration and potential deployment of the technology.

Viking Ozone Technology is advancing the Company's proprietary ozone-based waste-treatment system as an alternative solution for the treatment of regulated medical and bio-hazardous waste, while the parent organization continues to evaluate other technology opportunities consistent with its strategic objectives.

Corporate Identity Transition

Effective today, the Company is transitioning its corporate communications, investor materials, website and other public-facing materials to the Viking Global Technologies identity. References to Camber Energy may continue to appear in historical filings and other materials created before the effective date, as appropriate.

About Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

Viking Global Technologies, Inc. is a technology-focused company advancing proprietary solutions intended to address significant infrastructure, environmental and industrial challenges. Through its subsidiaries and affiliated businesses, the Company is developing and commercializing technologies including grid-protection solutions designed to improve electric-grid resiliency and public safety and an ozone-based waste-treatment system, while evaluating additional strategic opportunities consistent with its long-term objectives. For more information, please visit www.camber.energy , which will redirect to the Company's new website at www.VikingGlobalTechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the Company's corporate name change and transition to the Viking Global Technologies identity, the anticipated timing and effectiveness of any related trading-symbol change, the Company's business strategy, commercialization efforts, evaluation and deployment of its technologies, potential utility engagements, market opportunities, future growth and strategic opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's transition to the Viking Global Technologies identity will proceed as anticipated, that any related trading-symbol change will become market-effective on the anticipated timetable, that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial acceptance, that current or prospective evaluation or pilot activities will result in commercial deployments or revenues, or that the Company will successfully execute its strategic objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/camber-energy-inc.-becomes-viking-global-technologies-inc-1217882