Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQX: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final diamond drill assay results for hole BA2601, completing a fully mineralized 498-metre discovery hole at the Loki Critical Mineral Zone on its 100%-owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat") in the prolific White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. Stakeholder also reports significant results from the...

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