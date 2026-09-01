Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce a corporate restructuring designed to position the Company as a focused Atlantic Canada tungsten platform. The Company currently holds one wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., and works with three joint venture partners who are advancing several of the Company's mineral assets. The next step in the Company's growth...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...