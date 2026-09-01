Finance teams running Rillet can now sync expenses, corporate card spend, and reimbursements directly into their general ledger

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced a native integration with Rillet, the AI-native ERP.

Businesses running Rillet can now connect to Expensify in minutes for an automatic, two-way sync:

Rillet categories, dimensions, and tax rates sync into Expensify, so every expense is coded correctly at the point of spend

Out-of-pocket expenses post back to Rillet as vendor bills

Company card spend posts as credit card charges to the right accounts

Reimbursements and card transactions stay in sync automatically

"Rillet is building exactly the kind of modern ERP our customers are moving to, and this integration means their expenses and card spend just handle themselves. No CSVs, no chasing miscodes. That's what accounting should feel like," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify.

"The future of finance is real-time. With Rillet, when something happens in the business, the books already reflect it. This integration brings expenses into that loop: an employee swipes a card and the transaction arrives in the general ledger coded and reconciled, which is what makes a continuous close possible. The books stay current all month," said Nadiv Rahman, Head of Partnerships at Rillet.

Learn more about the integration or get started today.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native ERP built for the era of agentic finance. By combining a real-time general ledger, continuous close architecture and AI agents in one system, Rillet enables humans and agents to run finance together with full context, controls and auditability. Hyper growth startups, public companies and mid-market enterprises run on Rillet. Rillet also works with the top accounting firms. Learn more at rillet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901024988/en/

Contacts:

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com