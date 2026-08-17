New admin-defined spend rules let businesses control how, where, and when every card is used, stopping the wrong spend before it happens instead of cleaning it up after.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today expanded the reach of Expensify Card spend rules, the market-leading way for businesses to control corporate card spend before it happens. Available to businesses in 14 countries, spend rules let admins decide exactly how, where, and when each Expensify Card can be used, so only compliant transactions go through.

Unlike traditional corporate cards that rely on after-the-fact expense review, the Expensify Card enforces policy at the point of purchase. Admins set the rules once, and the card handles the rest.

With Expensify Card spend rules, admins can:

Lock a card to a subscription. Give each recurring SaaS tool its own virtual card, so a vendor can only ever charge what it should. If the card owner changes teams or leaves, the subscription keeps running, with no swapping cards and no missed payments.

Give each recurring SaaS tool its own virtual card, so a vendor can only ever charge what it should. If the card owner changes teams or leaves, the subscription keeps running, with no swapping cards and no missed payments. Cover a one-time purchase. Issue a virtual card for a single transaction like event registration or contractor payment, capped at an exact amount so it can't be charged twice.

Issue a virtual card for a single transaction like event registration or contractor payment, capped at an exact amount so it can't be charged twice. Set a card to expire on a date. Tie a card to a trip, project, or temporary assignment so it stops working the moment that ends.

Tie a card to a trip, project, or temporary assignment so it stops working the moment that ends. Limit a card to what someone actually buys. Let an office manager buy office supplies but not electronics by locking cards to a merchant or category.

Let an office manager buy office supplies but not electronics by locking cards to a merchant or category. Keep international spend in check. Restrict a card to approved currencies to cut down on unexpected or unauthorized charges.

"Most corporate cards treat control as a review process after the money is gone," said Jason Mills, Chief Product Officer at Expensify. "Spend rules flip that. You define exactly how each card can be used up front, and the Expensify Card enforces it at the point of sale, with no approvals to chase and no surprises to reconcile. It's the most precise spend control on the market, and it's now in the hands of businesses across 14 countries."

The Expensify Card is available to businesses in the US, UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Latvia, Lithuania, and Gibraltar.

Set up Expensify Card spend rules today at help.expensify.com

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

The Expensify Visa Commercial Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. for US based customers, and by Transact Payments Malta Limited for EEA customers, or Transact Payments Limited for UK based customers, pursuant to license by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorized and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Service Commission. The Expensify Visa Commercial Card may not be used at all merchants that accept Visa cards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817277076/en/

Contacts:

James Dean, press@expensify.com