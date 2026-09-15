New integration with Anthropic brings automated expense management, receipts, and spend insights directly into Claude, so small businesses can handle the back office in a single conversation.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today announced an integration with Anthropic to make Expensify one of the first expense management tools available as a connector in the Claude for Small Business plugin. Expensify will also host a free, live webinar on its connector this fall as part of the Claude for Small Business partner webinar series register here.

With the integration, business owners can prompt Claude in plain language with requests such as:

"Which expenses from last month are still missing receipts?"

"Show me what we spent on software subscriptions this quarter, broken down by vendor."

"How much did we spend last month versus the month before, and what drove the difference?"

Claude then analyzes their Expensify expense, card, and receipt data, and answers in seconds. Work that used to eat up the owner's evenings such as hunting down receipts, checking what was spent where, and pulling numbers for the accountant now becomes a single request.

As one of the connectors behind the plugin's finance workflows, Expensify brings capabilities historically reserved for larger companies to the millions of small businesses now using AI to run their day-to-day operations.

"Receipts, reimbursements, and the card statement are where a small business's books fall apart," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "Expensify already codes and matches transactions the moment they hit, catches anything outside policy before it becomes a problem, and hands you books that are ready to close at month-end. Claude now puts all of the specifics just a question away."

The Expensify connector is available now in Claude for Small Business, on every paid Claude plan. To connect Expensify to Claude, visit expensify.com/mcp

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good and controlled by a Long Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915731546/en/

Contacts:

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com