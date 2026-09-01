Global Water Resources, Inc.: Global Water Resources Secures $20 Million of Additional Liquidity Through Private Placement and Expanded Revolving Credit Facility

PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has recently completed a $10.0 million private placement of common stock and amended its revolving credit facility, increasing the facility by $10.0 million. Together, these financings enhance the company's financial flexibility and support continued investment across its utility portfolio.

Global Water completed a private placement of 1,129,944 shares of common stock to accredited investors at a purchase price of $8.85 per share, generating aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million.

The company also amended its revolving credit facility with The Northern Trust Company, increasing borrowing capacity from $20.0 million to $30.0 million. Under the amendment, the borrowing capacity will decrease to $25.0 million following future capital market activity by Global Water or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, including a debt or equity offering. As of June 30, 2026, the company had $5.8 million drawn under the facility. The amended facility has a scheduled maturity date of August 30, 2028.

Global Water plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement and the additional availability under the expanded revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. The company's capital investment program includes investments in infrastructure that provides safe, reliable and sustainable water, wastewater and recycled water service in the company's high-growth Arizona service areas.

"These financings strengthen Global Water's financial position and provide additional capacity to fund prudent investments across our utilities," said Mike Liebman, CFO and EVP of Global Water Resources. "Our investments in water, wastewater and recycled water infrastructure are central to our Total Water Management strategy. We believe our operating expertise, disciplined approach to capital deployment and proven utility management platform position us well to continue supporting customers, communities and shareholders."

The financings also position Global Water to support continued organic connection growth in Arizona, where economic momentum remains strong. TSMC recently announced an additional $100 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, bringing its total planned Arizona investment to $265 billion, while Arizona's Office of Economic Opportunity projects employment will increase by 454,000 jobs through 2034, representing an annual growth rate of 1.2%, or four times the national average of 0.3%. These trends are expected to support long-term demand across the company's service areas.

For more details about the transactions, see the company's Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 39 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 19.9 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its implementation of Total Water Management, an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, terms and benefits of the revolving credit facility amendment; the expected use of proceeds from the private placement and expanded revolving credit facility; the company's expected capital investments, rate case plans and acquisition strategy; and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.