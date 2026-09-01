KeyBank Debuts Jeremiah Smith Financial Literacy Coloring Book, Launches Statewide Signed Jersey Sweepstakes

Fans can visit any Ohio KeyBank branch to pick up a new coloring book and enter to win one of 15 autographed Jeremiah Smith jerseys

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith and KeyBank are kicking off football season with two exciting initiatives designed to engage and inspire Ohio families: the debut of "The Financial Playbook with Jeremiah Smith", a financial literacy coloring book for children, and a statewide fan sweepstakes that gives football fans the chance to win one of 15 autographed Jeremiah Smith jerseys.

The "Financial Playbook with Jeremiah Smith" is a 14-page coloring book designed to help parents and caregivers introduce financial concepts in an engaging, age-appropriate way. Through football-themed pages, the book teaches young children about saving, account management, healthy credit habits and giving back to their communities. The Financial Playbook will be available at all KeyBank branches located in Ohio during business hours, while supplies last.

The coloring book focuses on four key concepts:

Saving for the future and preparing for unexpected expenses.

Understanding accounts and monitoring your finances.

Building healthy credit habits and long-term financial confidence.

Supporting and giving back to your community.

"The Financial Playbook is a fun way for parents and kids to start talking about money together," said Smith. "My partnership with KeyBank is all about helping Ohio's youth learn smart financial habits, and this project was a great opportunity to make those lessons engaging and approachable. I hope families enjoy it and learn something along the way."

The partnership between KeyBank and Smith reflects a shared commitment to investing in Ohio communities and empowering the next generation. As one of college football's most exciting young athletes, Smith embodies the values of preparation, hard work and excellence that resonate with KeyBank's mission of helping clients achieve their goals. Through initiatives like the Financial Playbook with Jeremiah Smith and fan experiences such as this sweepstakes, KeyBank and Smith are creating meaningful connections with Ohioans both on and off the field.

In addition to the launch of the coloring book, fans are invited to visit any KeyBank branch located in Ohio during business hours throughout September, take a photo with a life-size Jeremiah Smith cardboard cutout and upload their photo to the official KeyBank Fan Wall for a chance to win. The sweepstakes runs from September 1 through September 30.

KeyBank branches throughout the state will feature special in-branch displays encouraging fans to participate. The promotion is part of KeyBank's ongoing partnership with Smith and is designed to bring communities together, celebrate the excitement of college football season and create memorable fan experiences across Ohio.

"At KeyBank, we believe financial confidence begins with education," said Patty Jurca, KeyBank Chief Brand Officer. "'The Financial Playbook with Jeremiah Smith' is a creative way to help families start conversations about money, while our fan sweepstakes allows us to connect with communities across Ohio through one of the most exciting athletes in college football today."

For information on how to enter the sweepstakes, please see the Official Rules at KeyBank x Jeremiah Smith Fan Wall.

Winners will be selected and contacted by a KeyBank representative following the close of the sweepstakes entry period.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

No purchase or transaction necessary to enter or win. A purchase or transaction will not improve your chance of winning. For official rules, visit any Ohio KeyBank branch or email grace.sullivan@keybank.com. Restrictions apply.

©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. KeyBank Member FDIC. CFMA #260824-4891128

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-debuts-jeremiah-smith-financial-literacy-coloring-book-launc-1215116