

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics (066570.KS) and Marriott International (MAR) announced a long-term strategic collaboration on Tuesday to enhance hotel guest experiences through a new cloud-based guest room entertainment and technology platform.



The platform, initially being piloted at 40 Marriott hotels in the U.S. and Canada, combines LG's connected-device capabilities with Marriott's hospitality and enterprise technology infrastructure. The companies said the initiative could eventually expand globally across participating properties.



The technology is designed to turn hotel TVs into part of a connected guest room experience, supporting entertainment, hotel content and room functions through a unified system. It supports linear TV, streaming and FAST channels, including more than 40 OTT applications and 250 channels.



The platform also provides Marriott with centralized management of in-room technology, allowing hotel teams to monitor device health and performance across individual rooms, properties, brands and groups of hotels. The system is expected to help improve issue identification and simplify content and application updates.



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