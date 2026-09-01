Chery Group: Say Goodbye to Long-Distance Travel Fatigue - LEPAS L8 PHEV Redefines the Elegant Mobility Experience

WUHU, China, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS - Chery Auto's all-new NEV brand, has introduced the LEPAS L8 PHEV, an Elegant All-round Premium SUV to address real-world needs, When purchasing a new energy vehicle, consumers are often attracted by range figures, acceleration performance, and technology features. However, once they embark on a long-distance journey, they realize that the real challenges extend beyond mileage and power. A chassis that lacks refinement, accumulated wind and tire noise at high speeds, and limited cabin space can all affect the overall travel experience. While range anxiety can be addressed through careful planning, constant vibration, noise, and constrained seating positions can gradually diminish the enjoyment of the journey.

Through an elegant technology solution that balances smoothness and comfort, LEPAS L8 helps overcome common challenges of long-distance travel, turning every journey into a more relaxing and enjoyable experience.





For long-distance travel, the true test is not only mileage, but also road conditions. Winding mountain roads with successive corners, gravel-covered unpaved surfaces, and undulating stretches of uphill and downhill roads can all gradually take a toll on the overall travel experience. Built on the dedicated intelligent LEXP Platform, the LEPAS L8 PHEV features a chassis meticulously tuned by a European specialist team for full-scenario road conditions - ensuring composed elegance even on the most challenging terrain. The LEPAS Super Hybrid system delivers linear and smooth power delivery, with well-tuned throttle response. Supported by integrated domain controller and Gigabit Ethernet, the vehicle's intelligent coordination achieves millisecond-level response, enhancing handling and braking performance. This enables a smooth and controlled driving experience, with no sudden surge when pulling away and minimal brake dive under braking, delivering a stable, comfortable and refined experience throughout every journey.

If the exceptional chassis tuning provides the comfort foundation for long-distance travel, the refined cabin space elevates the enjoyment of every journey. With a class-leading 2800mm wheelbase, the LEPAS L8 PHEV offers a spacious and spacious and comfortable cabin with optimized layout and superior space utilization. The Wrap-Around Cabin embraces the driver and passengers with elegant lines, while the Cloud-Comfort Seats provide well-balanced support for the back and lower body, allowing every occupant to settle in comfortably and enjoy a more relaxed ride. The AQS air quality monitoring system works in concert with the active fragrance system and UV-blocking heat-insulating glass to keep the cabin fresh and comfortable, ensuring passengers can remain relaxed and refreshed even on long journeys. With 47 Ingenious Storage Spaces placed throughout the cabin, phones, cups, and snacks are always within easy reach; the spacious boot effortlessly accommodates travel, camping, and a variety of lifestyle scenarios. From comfortable seating to effortless loading, every departure becomes a natural extension of an elegant lifestyle.

Once physical comfort is assured, auditory and mental relaxation become the next priority on the journey. With 63 acoustic insulation treatments throughout the vehicle and over 20 NVH optimization measures, the LEPAS L8 PHEV effectively isolates external noise, maintaining a theater-class serene cabin even at high cruising speeds, where soft conversations in the rear seats remain clearly audible and music is rendered with pure clarity. Every journey becomes a peaceful escape from the noise of the outside world. The intelligent cockpit also eases the burden of long-distance driving, powered by a high-performance 8155 chip driving a 13.2-inch HD screen, which delivers a smooth and responsive digital experience, while voice interaction within seconds - allowing the driver to control key functions with a simple voice command. This helps drivers stay focused on the road while keeping their hands on the wheel. The standard ADAS features provide real-time protection through multi-dimensional perception. By reducing the burden of driving operations while enhancing situational awareness, it brings greater safety, confidence and peace of mind to every kilometer.





When bumps are smoothed out by elegant handling, when noise is sealed out by a serene cabin, and when stiff postures are gently supported by lounge seats - long-distance travel can finally return to its true essence: relaxation and freedom. For LEPAS, a truly high-quality travel experience is not defined by reaching the destination quickly, but by enjoying every moment on the road with confidence and elegance. Built around "Elegant Technology," the LEPAS L8 PHEV delivers a more comfortable and refined travel experience for global consumers, turning every departure into a journey of ease and enjoyment.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's all-new NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: lepasinternational.com

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