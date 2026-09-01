Developed in collaboration with Excillum for battery, semiconductor devices, and advanced materials analysis

Rigaku Corporation, a global solutions partner in X-ray analytical systems and a group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Kawakami; "Rigaku"), today announced the launch of the CT Lab HR160, a high-resolution X-ray computed tomography (CT) system for battery, semiconductor devices, electronic components, and advanced materials analysis. The system is developed in collaboration with Excillum AB, the global source for X-ray innovation (Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden; CEO: David Lindblom; "Excillum").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901074099/en/

Photo: CT Lab HR160 High-Resolution X-ray CT System

CT Lab HR160 combines Rigaku's X-ray CT imaging expertise with Excillum's NanoTube N3 X-ray source. Operating at up to 160 kV to support a wide range of sample types, the system achieves true 250 nm spatial resolution an industry-leading level for CT systems in its class. This enables detailed, non-destructive 3D imaging of fine internal structures and defects that can be difficult to observe with conventional laboratory CT systems.

Its cone-beam geometry allows users to adjust the field of view and resolution without changing the X-ray source, detector, simplifying operation across different samples and imaging requirements. The system is designed for applications such as solid-state batteries, semiconductor devices, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), and power electronics, where internal inspection plays an increasingly important role in research, development, quality evaluation, and failure analysis.

As electronic components and advanced materials become smaller, more complex, and higher-performing, researchers and manufacturers need analytical tools that can reveal increasingly fine internal features with greater precision. Built on the combined strengths of Rigaku and Excillum, CT Lab HR160 addresses these needs by providing a high-resolution laboratory CT environment that supports faster development, improved product quality, and more advanced failure analysis.

"CT Lab HR160 gives customers a new option for addressing increasingly complex analytical challenges in advanced materials and electronic devices. By providing high-resolution CT capabilities in a laboratory environment, we aim to support faster decision-making across research, development, quality evaluation, and failure analysis," said Kiyoshi Ogata, General Manager of the Product Division, Rigaku.

"We are pleased to see Excillum's X-ray source technology integrated into Rigaku's new CT Lab HR160 system. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies and creates new opportunities to support R&D and manufacturing at the forefront of advanced industries," said Sara Haack, Chief Commercial Officer, Excillum AB.

Additional information about CT Lab HR160 is available on the Rigaku website:

Rigaku CT Lab HR160 product page

About the Rigaku Group

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in 136 countries and regions and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations "To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives."

For details, please visit: rigaku-holdings.com/english

About Excillum

Excillum is the global source for X-ray innovation. We develop, manufacture, and service the world's brightest and most advanced industrial and laboratory X-ray sources. In close collaboration with best-in-class scientific, industrial and system integration partners we enable new science, improve medicine and enhance manufacturing. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Excillum is pushing the limits of X-ray source technologies since 2007. excillum.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901074099/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Sawa Himeno

Director, Communications Dept., Rigaku Holdings Corporation

prad@rigaku.co.jp



Sara Haack, Chief Commercial Officer

sara.haack@excillum.com

+46 721 436 983