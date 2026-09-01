DJ MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information

MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information 01-Sep-2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information Paris, France - September 1st 2026, 22:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs the market of the following. In connection with the capital increase with preferential subscription rights announced today (see notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), Bulletin n° 105 of 2 September 2026), an unaudited semi-annual balance sheet of the Company as at 30 June 2026 was published as an annex to that notice, as required by applicable regulations. In order to ensure that all market participants have access to the same information at the same time, the Company is publishing below the key figures from that unaudited balance sheet. In EUR 30/06/2026 31/12/2025 Total balance sheet (total assets / total liabilities) 368,730 334,762 Shareholders' equity (4,118,885) (3,798,879) Net result for the period (320,007) (535,519) Other equity (ORA - bonds redeemable in shares) 3,685,909 720,310 Provisions for risks and charges 55,483 - Total liabilities 746,224 3,413,330

These figures are unaudited. They have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's statutory auditors.

As the Company has no operating activity, revenue for the period was nil, consistent with the full year 2025.

The Company's net result for the first half of 2026 improved compared to the loss recorded over the full year 2025, reflecting the ongoing financial restructuring of the Company, including the negotiated settlement of a significant part of its historical supplier debt.

The Company will publish its full statutory half-year financial report, including the limited review by its statutory auditors, by 31 October 2026 at the latest, in accordance with applicable regulations.

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About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2392096 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2392096 01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 01, 2026 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT)