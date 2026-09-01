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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 21:56
0,163 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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0,1630,19822:46
Dow Jones News
01.09.2026 22:33 Uhr
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MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information

DJ MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information 

MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information 
01-Sep-2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information 
Paris, France - September 1st 2026, 22:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) informs the market of the following. 
 
In connection with the capital increase with preferential subscription rights announced today (see notice published in 
the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), Bulletin n° 105 of 2 September 2026), an unaudited semi-annual 
balance sheet of the Company as at 30 June 2026 was published as an annex to that notice, as required by applicable 
regulations. 
 
In order to ensure that all market participants have access to the same information at the same time, the Company is 
publishing below the key figures from that unaudited balance sheet. 
  
 
In EUR                             30/06/2026     31/12/2025 
 
Total balance sheet (total assets / total liabilities)    368,730      334,762 
 
Shareholders' equity                     (4,118,885)    (3,798,879) 
 
Net result for the period                   (320,007)     (535,519) 
 
Other equity (ORA - bonds redeemable in shares)        3,685,909     720,310 
 
Provisions for risks and charges               55,483       - 
 
Total liabilities                       746,224      3,413,330

These figures are unaudited. They have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's statutory auditors.

As the Company has no operating activity, revenue for the period was nil, consistent with the full year 2025.

The Company's net result for the first half of 2026 improved compared to the loss recorded over the full year 2025, reflecting the ongoing financial restructuring of the Company, including the negotiated settlement of a significant part of its historical supplier debt.

The Company will publish its full statutory half-year financial report, including the limited review by its statutory auditors, by 31 October 2026 at the latest, in accordance with applicable regulations.

* * *

About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - Publication of unaudited half-year 2026 financial information 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2392096 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2392096 01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2392096&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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