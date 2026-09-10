Tonner Drones Becomes Reference Shareholder of MHM Corporate

15% stake intended to position Tonner Drones as a strategic and supportive shareholder

MHM Corporate conducts fully underwritten capital increase open to all investors at a price of €0,0110 per share

Tonner Drones will acquire MHM Corporate shares through the conversion of existing ORA debt (22M shares at €0.0110)

Financial transaction eliminates MHM Corporate's short-term liabilities and simplifies capital structure

Support from Tonner Drones positions MHM Corporate for potential new activities.





Paris, September 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. - Tonner Drones is pleased to announce its participation in the capital restructuring of MHM Corporate ('MHM'), aimed at supporting MHM's long-term recovery as a core shareholder.

Moving from its previous role solely as a creditor, Tonner Drones is participating in MHM corporate's broader refinancing process alongside independent third-party investors who have fully underwritten the €0.0110 per share transaction.

As part of this comprehensive refinancing, Tonner Drones will convert a portion of its ORA debt into equity at the identical issuance price of €0.0110 per share, establishing a 15% stake in MHM Corporate.

Strategic Support

As a supportive and strategic shareholder Tonner Drones will support MHM in its new phase. Leveraging its network, expertise, and experience in turnaround management, Tonner Drones will support MHM in selecting and integrating new commercial initiatives. While MHM was historically focused on real estate, it has expanded its corporate purpose, to enable expansion into other dynamic growth sectors, including the drone industry.

"Tonner Drones has previously executed a similar financial restructuring to establish a strong operational foundation. We are confident that this capital increase and debt restructuring mark a decisive new chapter for MHM Corporate. With the resolution of its short-term liabilities, a streamlined balance sheet, and the entry of strategic shareholders, MHM now possesses the financial stability required to pursue new commercial initiatives and build long-term value. As a reference shareholder, Tonner Drones looks forward to actively supporting MHM in this next phase of its development." Ceo Diede van den Ouden said.

Following the completion of the transaction, Tonner Drones and its CEO, Mr. Van den Ouden, will each hold a 15% stake in MHM Corporate. This combined presence reflects a shared strategic vision to support MHM's turnaround. To ensure that the interests of Tonner Drones and its shareholders remain paramount, Mr. van den Ouden has agreed in principle to align his personal shareholding with the strategic direction of Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones will act as the primary reference shareholder, and both parties intend to coordinate their support for MHM to create long-term value, while strictly maintaining a combined shareholding below applicable regulatory threshold limits.

A Streamlined Balance Sheet as the Foundation for Growth

Through the completion of this share offering and debt-to-equity restructuring, MHM has successfully de-leveraged its balance sheet. By replacing short-term liabilities with equity-bound instruments (ORA), the company eliminates immediate debt-servicing obligations and clarifies its capital structure. This streamlined financial foundation positions MHM to focus on developing and acquiring new business activities.

Tonner Drones is participating in MHM's public financial operation at €0.0110 per share

MHM Corporate is currently conducting a public capital increase with preferential subscription rights (DPS) for a total amount of €1.1M, alongside an additional €0.48M ORA conversion into equity at a subscription price of €0.0110 per share. The operation is open to both existing shareholders and new investors. Tonner Drones is participating in this transaction by converting part of its ORA debt into equity at the same issuance price of €0.0110 per share. requiring no cash outflow or new capital expenditure from Tonner Drones.

Tonner Drones is pleased to assume the role of a core reference shareholder following the completion of MHM's capital increase, with a stake of approximately 15%, representing 22 million shares. Tonner Drones will retain approximately €1.0M in ORA in the company, potentially approximately 95M shares at €0.0110. Total remaining ORA liabilities for MHM will amount to approximately €3.0M post-issuance, held entirely by Tonner Drones and Mr. Van den Ouden. Both Tonner Drones and Mr. van den Ouden have accepted a lock-up agreement for all their shares and ORAs for a duration of 90 days, or until the trading price of MHM shares reaches or exceeds €0.0140, whichever occurs first.

Investors should note that this transaction involves a very substantial issuance of new shares, which will result in significant dilution for existing shareholders and is expected to materially impact the trading dynamics and theoretical price of MHM shares. Investors are strongly encouraged to carefully review MHM Corporate's official issuance documentation and risk factors at MHM-corporate.com before making any investment decisions.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones - Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds stakes in several French companies like Diodon, Elistair, Donecle, Roth Mions, Calibre, MHM Corporate and Azur Drones. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.