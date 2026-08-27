DRONE VOLT announces the signing of a binding agreement with Tonner Drones covering the transfer of Azur Drones' assets, as well as an industrial and commercial partnership

Villepinte, August 27, 2026

DRONE VOLT, the French leader in professional civilian drones, announces that it has signed a binding agreement with Tonner Drones covering the transfer of the assets of Azur Drones-consolidated into a company retaining the same trade name and wholly owned by DRONE VOLT-as well as a major industrial and commercial partnership.

In the summer of 2026, DRONE VOLT-through its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary InAirTech-was designated by the Bordeaux Commercial Court as the acquirer of all industrial and operational assets of Azur Drones, a leading provider of autonomous surveillance drones based in Mérignac (Gironde) for both civilian and military applications. To this end, InAirTech specifically created the new company Azur Drones, indirectly wholly owned by DRONE VOLT, which is intended to take over all the industrial and operational assets of the former Azur Drones, in accordance with the Commercial Court's decision.

Following this acquisition, DRONE VOLT, acting through its subsidiary InAirTech, today announces the signing of a binding memorandum of understanding with Tonner Drones regarding the sale of the entire equity interest in the new Azur Drones company. Tonner Drones will carry out this acquisition through a dedicated subsidiary established specifically for this purpose. This sale is subject to the approval of the court-appointed receiver for the former Azur Drones.

At the same time, DRONE VOLT and Tonner Drones have agreed to enter into a commercial and strategic agreement to maximize the value of Azur Drones' assets, particularly the autonomous security system "Drone in a Box," previously marketed under the Skeyetech brand, an autonomous mobile aerial surveillance solution designed for safety and security operations, dedicated to protecting people, property, and sensitive and critical sites, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for collecting a wide range of operational data.

This is a proven solution, with more than 62,000 autonomous BVLOS[1] flights, deployed and operational in 11 countries worldwide, and requiring no on-site pilot (an operator can monitor the situation remotely). Recognized for its multi-application versatility, the system is already compatible with the leading VMS[2] s on the market to address a wide range of use cases, such as security and surveillance, operational support, infrastructure inspection, and the detection of gas or radioactivity. The system complies with the highest cybersecurity standards, utilizing firewall solutions certified by ANSSI (the French National Cybersecurity Agency).

This partnership includes the following key points:

The allocation of the assets and solutions of the new company Azur Drones: DRONE VOLT obtains exclusive commercial rights to operate Azur Drones' assets worldwide, with the exception of Europe, specifically targeting the civilian sector. DRONE VOLT thus becomes the sole and exclusive supplier of the "Drone in a Box" system to its major long-standing clients.

For its part, the new company Azur Drones will continue to serve its customer base exclusively within Europe, manage existing projects, and independently expand its operations in the defense sector.

Developing synergies: To support this mutual growth, the new company, Azur Drones, will draw on Azur Drones' recognized expertise in robotics, automation, and cybersecurity to supply DRONE VOLT with "Drone in a Box" stations. Conversely, DRONE VOLT will supply the new company, Azur Drones, with versatile KOBRA-type tactical drones tailored to users' security and sovereignty requirements.

To support this mutual growth, the new company, Azur Drones, will draw on Azur Drones' recognized expertise in robotics, automation, and cybersecurity to supply DRONE VOLT with "Drone in a Box" stations. Conversely, DRONE VOLT will supply the new company, Azur Drones, with versatile KOBRA-type tactical drones tailored to users' security and sovereignty requirements. Strengthening Technological Leadership: This partnership will bring together all the know-how developed by Azur Drones and DRONE VOLT's expertise in drone design and manufacturing to enhance the potential of the "Drone in a Box" solution.

An industrial partnership that also stands out for the integration of the KOBRA AI drone into the overall "Drone in a Box" system to reinforce its technological lead

The two companies will also collaborate closely to strengthen the technological edge of the "Drone in a Box" solution: DRONE VOLT will supply its KOBRA drones, and the new company Azur Drones will supply its stations (boxes) to DRONE VOLT. This solution will thus directly benefit from the power of onboard artificial intelligence.

Developed for players in the surveillance, security, and inspection sectors, this universal platform-made in Europe-will aim to further enhance its versatility for a variety of applications. A true technological powerhouse, this quadcopter features an AI-ready nano-computer and combines four major strategic strengths: intelligence, power, connectivity, and modularity.

Protected by a solid aluminum monocoque frame specifically designed to dissipate heat from its NVIDIA processing power, the KOBRA drone is equipped with two onboard FPV cameras and two LIDAR sensors, enabling it to adapt to a wide range of missions.

A major move for DRONE VOLT

This transaction enables DRONE VOLT to consolidate its presence in high-value-added international civilian markets by adding a new benchmark surveillance system to its product and service portfolio, while leveraging Tonner Drones' expertise to accelerate the European and military development of the product line.

DRONE VOLT is thus seizing the opportunity to position itself in a rapidly growing sector, as the global market for "drones in a box"-estimated at over one billion euros in 2026[3] -is projected to reach more than 6 billion euros by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 20%. DRONE VOLT believes that, thanks to its recognized expertise in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight regulations, the system previously developed by Azur Drones possesses the technical characteristics required to capitalize on this growth.

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] Beyond Visual Line of Sight.

[2] Video Management System.

[3] Based on market data from Fortune Business Insights, available here.

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