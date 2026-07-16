DRONE VOLT confirms the strong momentum of its high-margin businesses and is confident about the second half of the fiscal year

Villepinte, July 16, 2026

Revenue for the first half of 2026 rose 19% year-over-year to 5.0 million euros, driven by solid growth in high-margin businesses (+24%);

Gross margin showed solid growth (+23%), in line with the positive performance of service activities;

Confidence in business activity and commercial prospects for the second half of the year, with good visibility on service activities (including Drone as a Service (Daas)).

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, presents its unaudited revenue and gross margin for the first half of 2026.

Unaudited figures in keuros - IFRS standards H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Revenue of which DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 2,865 3,547 +24% of which Distribution 1,323 1,430 +8% TOTAL 4,188 4,977 +19% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1,614 2,060 +28% of which Distribution 156 125 -20% TOTAL 1,770 2,185 +23% Gross margin rate including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 56% 58% +2 points of which Retail 12% 9% -3 points TOTAL 42% 44% +2 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This first half of the fiscal year confirms our growth in high-margin activities, particularly in services, which demonstrates the success of our strategic pivot. Every day, we demonstrate our ability to deliver high-value-added services to leading clients thanks to the expertise of our teams. Our performance is all the more remarkable given that we experienced delivery delays-and consequently billing delays-due in part to administrative bottlenecks related to our export sales. As a result, we are entering the second half of the fiscal year with confidence, supported by both strong visibility for our services business and a sales trajectory that remains firmly on track."

Confirmation of the growth momentum in high-margin activities

DRONE VOLT reported revenue of 5.0 million euros in the first half of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of +19%, driven by strong momentum in high-margin activities.

Revenue for DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY reached 3.5 million euros, up 24% compared to the first half of 2025. This growth was driven by:

Sustained business activity in SERVICES (including Drone-as-a-Service (Daas) operations), which accounted for nearly 40% of half-year revenue. In line with the strong sales momentum of recent months, business was very busy in France, particularly under the contract with Phoenix Tower International (data collection at more than 3,000 sites in France), which ramped up as expected, and R&D activities with Hydro-Québec.

DRONE VOLT also carried out several specific missions as well as analyses of low-voltage power lines, drawing on the expertise it has developed in monitoring power lines and critical infrastructure;

FACTORY is on the right track, with 19 drones sold (including 4 HELIPLANE and 3 LINEDRONE), a figure that could have been even higher had it not been for a few delivery delays due to administrative issues. Sales of the drones affected by these delays will be recognized in the coming quarters.

Finally, the Distribution segment also posted year-over-year growth (+8%) to 1.4 million euros (1.3 million euros in 2025).

Gross profit rose by 23% to 2.2 million euros, with nearly 70% coming from service activities. This growth confirms DRONE VOLT's ability to position itself in high-value-added activities. The gross profit margin reached 44%, up 2 percentage points year-over-year.

Strengthened financial structure and continued strong business momentum in the second half

DRONE VOLT seized the opportunity in the first half of the fiscal year to strengthen its financial structure through a €3.85 million capital increase raised from U.S. investors. This capital increase helps support and secure DRONE VOLT's growth phase in high-margin activities, enabling the company to make targeted hires or acquisitions to enhance its expertise.

Against a backdrop that remains favorable for the sale of drones and specialized services dedicated to critical infrastructure, both in France and internationally, DRONE VOLT has good visibility into the second half of the fiscal year thanks to long-term service contracts and thus expects to maintain a solid level of activity. Finally, sales momentum is expected to remain strong.

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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