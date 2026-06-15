DRONE VOLT continues its international expansion in the energy sector with a successful mission in Norway and promising initial discussions in Australia

Villepinte, June 15, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, continues its international expansion with a new successful mission in Norway and a notable presence in Australia alongside its partner AMPACIMON.

A new international mission with AMPACIMON

DRONE VOLT EXPERT's specialized POWERLINE teams successfully completed a mission to install AMPACIMON DLR sensors in Norway using the proprietary LineDrone DLR system, confirming DRONE VOLT's expertise in operations on ultra-high-voltage power grids reaching up to 735,000 volts (735 kV).

This operation took place in a particularly challenging environment, characterized by rugged terrain, dense vegetation, and significant access constraints. Thanks to the expertise of its remote pilots and mastery of its operational procedures, DRONE VOLT EXPERT installed DLR (Dynamic Line Rating) sensors designed to optimize the transmission capacity of power lines in real time.

For the record, the LineDrone DLR system enables the rapid, secure, and service-uninterrupted installation of dynamic power line monitoring sensors. This technology helps optimize the use of existing infrastructure, improve grid resilience, and support the growing integration of renewable energy.

This new project is part of the strategic partnership between DRONE VOLT and AMPACIMON, whose goal is to support power grid operators in optimizing their infrastructure through innovative, safe, and cost-effective solutions.

Attending a Major Event in Australia

Alongside this operational success, DRONE VOLT attended Australian Energy Week 2026, a major event held June 9-12, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia, to bring together key players in energy generation, transmission, and distribution across the Asia-Pacific region.

On this occasion, DRONE VOLT's teams met with numerous power grid operators, energy producers, electricity transmission and distribution operators, as well as key players in the high-voltage sector to discuss challenges related to grid optimization, increasing power line transmission capacity, enhancing the reliability of critical infrastructure, and integrating new technologies to support the energy transition.

This presence, alongside AMPACIMON, enables DRONE VOLT to enhance its visibility among major clients in the energy sector and to continue the international expansion of its POWERLINE activities in high-potential markets.

With operations now underway in Europe and North America and the development of new opportunities in Oceania, DRONE VOLT is solidifying its position as a leading international player in the field of specialized aerial operations for energy infrastructure.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This new mission successfully carried out in Norway confirms our teams' ability to operate in the most demanding environments. Our presence in Melbourne alongside AMPACIMON also demonstrates the international growth potential of our POWERLINE solutions among power grid operators worldwide."

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT is designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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