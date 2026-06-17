DRONE VOLT expands its product line with interceptor drones developed by Latvian specialist DK Unity

Villepinte, June 17, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, DRONE VOLT announced at the Eurosatory trade show the signing of a partnership agreement with the Latvian company DK Unity, which specializes in the development of interceptor drones for counter-drone operations.

The agreement was formalized on Tuesday, June 16, in the presence of Stefano Valentini, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DRONE VOLT, and Vladimir Rusanov, CEO of DK Unity. It will enable DRONE VOLT to represent and market all NS1, NS2, and NS3 drone interceptors developed by DK Unity in France and French-speaking countries.

Against the backdrop of the growing use of drones in armed conflicts and theaters of operation, demand for interception solutions is surging, both among armed forces and among security and critical infrastructure protection providers. Through this partnership, DRONE VOLT is expanding its anti-drone portfolio by leveraging technologies developed by DK Unity, which are used notably by the Ukrainian military.

Based in Latvia, DK Unity is a technology company with a software-centric approach, designing and manufacturing next-generation autonomous UAV systems that have been proven in operational deployments in Ukraine. These interceptor drones have demonstrated their effectiveness through resilient data links, flight computers resistant to interference and jamming, and local navigation designed for reusability.

The DK Unity range marketed by DRONE VOLT includes:

NS 1 - Airspace Closure

A lightweight, low-cost interceptor drone designed to neutralize reconnaissance and surveillance drones. The NS1 can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h and has a payload capacity of 2 kg, with day and night variants available.



NS 2 - Approach Interception

An interception system designed to neutralize threats at longer ranges. Traveling at 220 km/h, the NS-2 intercepts reconnaissance drones and medium-range munitions while they are still approaching. It neutralizes them before they reach firing range. Optimized aerodynamics allow it to maintain critical altitudes where slower interceptors fall behind.



NS 3 - Nothing outpaces it

The fastest vehicle in the range, and the answer to anything trying to escape. The NS-3 travels at 210 km/h with peak speeds of 350 km/h, overtaking and destroying evasion-type drones like the Shakhed and ISR drones that would evade any conventional interceptor. A purely anti-UAS platform.

Stefano Valentini, Chairman of the Board of Directors at DRONE VOLT: "This commercial partnership with DK Unity enhances our anti-drone capabilities. It is part of DRONE VOLT's strategy to offer innovative and sovereign solutions that meet the growing needs of stakeholders in defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection."

Next press release: First-half 2026 revenue, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT is designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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