DRONE VOLT: Minutes of the Combined Annual General Meeting of June 12, 2026 and Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting on Second Call

Villepinte, June 16, 2026
DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, convened its shareholders for a Combined General Meeting, which was held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Company's headquarters, located at 14, rue de la Perdrix - 93420 Villepinte.
Drone Volt's shareholders approved all resolutions subject to the quorum and majority requirements of ordinary general meetings, including the parent company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
However, the General Meeting was unable to deliberate on extraordinary matters due to a lack of quorum. The General Meeting is therefore called upon to deliberate on the resolutions subject to the quorum and majority requirements for extraordinary general meetings at a second meeting on June 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., with the same agenda as that set forth in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 27, 2026. The text of the resolutions remains unchanged. A notice of the second call will be published in the BALO within the legal deadlines.
The voting results for each resolution voted on as an ordinary resolution are available in the appendix to this press release and on the Company's website (www.dronevolt.com), under the Investors section, General Meetings subsection.
In accordance with the law, all documents provided for this Combined General Meeting have been made available to shareholders, within the legal deadlines, at the Company's registered office (14, rue de la Perdrix - 93420 Villepinte) and on its website (www.dronevolt.com), under the Investors section, General Meetings subsection.
All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors
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About DRONE VOLT
Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.
DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…
DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.
DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:
Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME
Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX
More information at www.dronevolt.com
Contacts:
|DRONE VOLT Investor Relations
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com
|Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr
|Media Relations for General Public and Professional Audiences: AYA Communication
Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr
Appendix - Detailed Results Tables
|Resolution
|Votes cast
|Votes not cast
|Present & Represented
|% of Capital
Cast
|Excluded
|Status
Adoption
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstention
|Invalid
|Blank
|Titles
|Votes
|Titles
|Votes
|% Tracks
|1
|16,017,773
|98.12%
|306,366
|1.88%
|302,133
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.94%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|2
|16,018,049
|98.12%
|306,366
|1.88%
|301,857
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.95%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|3
|15,990,983
|97.97%
|331,452
|2.03%
|303,837
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.94%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|4
|15,985,816
|98.09%
|311,218
|1.91%
|329,238
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.91%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|5
|15,467,066
|97.29%
|431,379
|2.71%
|727,827
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.40%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|6
|15,058,215
|92.64%
|1,195,874
|7.36%
|372,183
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.85%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|7
|15,802,248
|95.86%
|683,226
|4.14%
|140,798
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|21.15%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|9
|15,734,425
|95.90%
|672,130
|4.10%
|148,703
|0
|0
|16,507,327
|16,555,258
|21.10%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|24
|15,832,575
|97.07%
|478,128
|2.93%
|315,569
|0
|0
|16,542,834
|16,626,272
|20.93%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m21yYZuXlJuUl5tvYsltb2VjmmqSw2XKZpOVx5drZMeVaptkxWZja8fGZnJpnGtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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