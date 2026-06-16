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WKN: A40P4Q | ISIN: FR001400SVN0 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DV0
Stuttgart
16.06.26 | 08:33
0,443 Euro
+0,23 % +0,001
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRONE VOLT SACA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRONE VOLT SACA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4330,45508:50
0,4430,44508:06
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2026 07:53 Uhr
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DRONE VOLT: Minutes of the Combined Annual General Meeting of June 12, 2026 and Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting on Second Call

Villepinte, June 16, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, convened its shareholders for a Combined General Meeting, which was held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Company's headquarters, located at 14, rue de la Perdrix - 93420 Villepinte.

Drone Volt's shareholders approved all resolutions subject to the quorum and majority requirements of ordinary general meetings, including the parent company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

However, the General Meeting was unable to deliberate on extraordinary matters due to a lack of quorum. The General Meeting is therefore called upon to deliberate on the resolutions subject to the quorum and majority requirements for extraordinary general meetings at a second meeting on June 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., with the same agenda as that set forth in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 27, 2026. The text of the resolutions remains unchanged. A notice of the second call will be published in the BALO within the legal deadlines.

The voting results for each resolution voted on as an ordinary resolution are available in the appendix to this press release and on the Company's website (www.dronevolt.com), under the Investors section, General Meetings subsection.

In accordance with the law, all documents provided for this Combined General Meeting have been made available to shareholders, within the legal deadlines, at the Company's registered office (14, rue de la Perdrix - 93420 Villepinte) and on its website (www.dronevolt.com), under the Investors section, General Meetings subsection.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, sign up on Actusnews


To subscribe to the company's newsletter, please email: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com		Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr		Media Relations for General Public and Professional Audiences: AYA Communication
Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

Appendix - Detailed Results Tables

ResolutionVotes castVotes not castPresent & Represented% of Capital
Cast		ExcludedStatus
Adoption
For%Against%AbstentionInvalidBlankTitlesVotesTitlesVotes% Tracks
116,017,77398.12%306,3661.88%302,1330016,542,83416,626,27220.94%000%Resolution Adopted
216,018,04998.12%306,3661.88%301,8570016,542,83416,626,27220.95%000%Resolution Adopted
315,990,98397.97%331,4522.03%303,8370016,542,83416,626,27220.94%000%Resolution Adopted
415,985,81698.09%311,2181.91%329,2380016,542,83416,626,27220.91%000%Resolution Adopted
515,467,06697.29%431,3792.71%727,8270016,542,83416,626,27220.40%000%Resolution Adopted
615,058,21592.64%1,195,8747.36%372,1830016,542,83416,626,27220.85%000%Resolution Adopted
715,802,24895.86%683,2264.14%140,7980016,542,83416,626,27221.15%000%Resolution Adopted
915,734,42595.90%672,1304.10%148,7030016,507,32716,555,25821.10%000%Resolution Adopted
2415,832,57597.07%478,1282.93%315,5690016,542,83416,626,27220.93%000%Resolution Adopted
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98769-drone-volt-compte-rendu-ag-12-juin-2026-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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