DRONE VOLT announces the completion of a warrant issuance

Not to be published, distributed, or disseminated directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Villepinte, July 2, 2026

DRONE VOLT (the "Company"), a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the issuance of stock subscription warrants, with the waiver of preemptive subscription rights of the Company's existing shareholders in favor of several categories of investors, for a total gross amount of €616,170 (the "Issuance").

DRONE VOLT announces the completion of an offering of 7,050,000 stock subscription warrants (the "Warrants") to the Company's service providers and key personnel for a total amount of 616,170 euros. The new warrants have the same characteristics as those issued on May 4, 2026, to third-party investors[1], with the exception of their issue date and the start of their exercise period.

The proceeds from the Offering and the proceeds from the potential exercise of the warrants are intended to finance the Company's continued growth. This transaction also aims to recognize the essential contribution of the beneficiaries of the Offering to the Company's development and to enable them to participate in the Company's future growth by giving them the opportunity to invest alongside shareholders, under the same terms as investors during the Company's most recent capital increase.

TERMS OF THE ISSUE

Nature and Type of the Offering : The warrant Offering was completed on June 29, 2026, with the preemptive subscription rights of the Company's existing shareholders waived in favor of investors falling within the categories defined by the 13th resolution of the Combined General Meeting dated February 21, 2025.

Legal Framework of the Offering : Exercising the authority granted by the Combined General Meeting held on February 21, 2025, pursuant to its 13th resolution, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on June 25, 2026, approved the principle of an offering of warrant shares, with the preemptive subscription rights of existing shareholders waived.

The Offering was open to a limited number of investors belonging to the following categories of beneficiaries:

one or more partners of the Company, located in France or abroad, who have entered into or are expected to enter into one or more commercial partnership agreements (development, co-development, distribution, manufacturing, etc.) or service agreements with the Company (or a subsidiary) and/or to one or more companies that these partners control, that control these partners, or that are controlled by the same person(s) as these partners, directly or indirectly, within the meaning of Article L. 233-3 of the French Commercial Code;

all officers, directors, and/or executive employees of the Company who wish to invest concurrently with beneficiaries falling within the categories listed above.

Proceeds from the Offering : The gross proceeds from the issuance of the warrant amount to a total of 616,170 euros from the issuance of 7,050,000 warrants based on an issue price of 0.0874 euros per warrant, corresponding to the theoretical value of a warrant (identical to the value of the warrant issued on May 4, 2026)1 .

Characteristics of the Warrants : The characteristics of these new warrants are identical to those of the warrant warrants issued on May 4, 2026, with the exception of their issue date (June 29, 2026) and the start of their exercise period, which has been postponed to August 3, 2026, to account for the standstill commitment entered into by the Company in connection with the offering announced on April 29, 2026.

Thus, each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new DRONE VOLT share, at a ratio of 1 (one) warrant for 1 (one) new DRONE VOLT share, at an exercise price of €0.56 per share. The warrants may be exercised from August 3, 2026, through May 4, 2031.

The warrants will not be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market as of their issuance. However, the Company may subsequently file an application for admission to trading of the warrants on the Euronext Growth Paris market or on any other market.

The exercise of all the warrants would result in the creation of 7,050,000 additional new shares (representing a maximum dilution of approximately 9.1% based on the current share capital).

New Underlying Shares : The new shares that may be issued upon exercise of the warrant will be common shares subject to all provisions of the Articles of Association and treated as equivalent to existing shares as of their date of issuance. They will carry current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market on the same ticker as the Company's shares already listed under the same ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - ALDRV.

Subsequent Allocations or Cancellation of Stock Option Warrants : Two beneficiaries of the Offering, who are service providers to the Company, have agreed to subscribe for a number of stock option warrants in excess of the number they intend to retain for their own account. The stock options subscribed to in this manner will constitute a reserve intended to be sold, at the subscription price, to persons designated by the Company within 24 to 36 months from the date of issuance of the stock options. Upon expiration of this period, the Company has committed to repurchasing the stock options comprising the unallocated balance of the reserve at their subscription price and to canceling them.

RISK FACTORS

The public's attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to the Company and its business, as presented in the 2025 Annual Financial Report published by the Company on April 30, 2026, available free of charge on its website (https://www.dronevolt.com/fr/). The materialization of all or part of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results, development, or prospects.

ABSENCE OF A PROSPECTUS

This transaction does not require the publication of a prospectus subject to approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").

The information described in accordance with AMF Position-Recommendation DOC-2020-06, "Guide for the Preparation of Prospectuses and Information to Be Provided in the Event of a Public Offering or Listing of Securities," is included in this press release.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available

at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, sign up on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, please email: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated April 29, 2026.

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