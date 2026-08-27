Tonner Drones Expands Defense & Security exposure with the Acquisition of Azur Drones

100% Acquisition: Tonner Drones signed a binding Protocol with Drone Volt to acquire Azur Drones together with its assets, technology and key employees.

Tonner Drones signed a binding Protocol with Drone Volt to acquire Azur Drones together with its assets, technology and key employees. High-Value Asset, Capital Efficient: fully cleansed of debt and restructured for low operational expenditure. Limited entry investment, capitalizing on over €50M in historical research and development previously invested in Azur Drones' technology.

fully cleansed of debt and restructured for low operational expenditure. Limited entry investment, capitalizing on over €50M in historical research and development previously invested in Azur Drones' technology. Strategic: unleashes significant growth potential by adding premier autonomous "Drone-in-a-Box" tech that was marketed under the brand Skeyetech.

unleashes significant growth potential by adding premier autonomous "Drone-in-a-Box" tech that was marketed under the brand Skeyetech. Non-Dilutive: Funded entirely through cash on hand without issuing new equity, preserving shareholder value.

Funded entirely through cash on hand without issuing new equity, preserving shareholder value. Portfolio and Market Industrie Synergies: Tonner Drones and Drone Volt has entered into a comprehensive industrial and commercial partnership for the development of Azur Drones. Furthermore, Tonner Drones sees further potential synergies and collaborations with other partner companies with which it already works or in which it is a shareholder.

Tonner Drones and Drone Volt has entered into a comprehensive industrial and commercial partnership for the development of Azur Drones. Furthermore, Tonner Drones sees further potential synergies and collaborations with other partner companies with which it already works or in which it is a shareholder. Robust Balance Sheet: Tonner Drones strong remaining cash position allows for continued exploration of further strategic target acquisitions. Maintaining its focus to bring profitability for shareholders.

Paris, August 27, 2026, 8:15 a.m. - TonnerDrones is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding protocol for the acquisition of Azur Drones. The transaction will create a leading European autonomous "Drone-in-a-Box" solution for critical security and defense markets, positioning Tonner Drones to unlock extraordinary value from a streamlined, debt-free operational entity.

Azur Drones was widely recognized as a pioneer in autonomous surveillance and defense solutions. Its flagship "Drone-in-a-Box" systems, called Skeyetech, enable automated, continuous perimeter guard and situational awareness for sensitive infrastructure, military facilities, and high-security sites. Having benefited from over €50 million in past research and development investments, Azur Drones' technology represents a mature, state-of-the-art offering in the rapidly growing defense technology ecosystem.

Under the terms of the transaction, Tonner Drones will acquire Azur Drones from Drone Volt on the same terms and at the same price as those agreed between Drone Volt and the court. The transaction remains subject to court approval.



The new Azur Drones will restart operations with a reduced workforce, retaining the company's key personnel. In addition, Azur Drones has been able to preserve all key assets and technology. Azur Drones will be debt-free and will operate from day one under a lean, cost-efficient model. By acquiring Azur Drones through a liquidation proceeding, Tonner Drones will significantly reduce Azur Drones' operating costs, making it realistic to reach the break-even point and ultimately become profitable. An initial analysis has shown that customer satisfaction with the product is high, and both existing and new orders are expected. By financing the transaction with available cash rather than issuing new shares, Tonner Drones fulfills its core commitment: low-dilution growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

This transaction enables Tonner Drones, with support from Drone Volt, to enter high-value-added international civilian markets, while leveraging Azur Drones' expertise to accelerate the European and military development of the product line. Azur Drones' Drone in a Box system 'Skeyetech' is an autonomous mobile aerial surveillance solution designed for safety and security operations, dedicated to protecting people, property, and the environment at sensitive and critical sites.

"This acquisition marks a major strategic milestone for Tonner Drones," said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "As previously communicated, we are building a company positioned for long-term success. This transaction aligns with our strategy of pursuing attractive opportunities as they arise. Acquired at a modest price and without dilution for shareholders, it minimizes our risk while enabling us to tap into the growth potential of the dynamic defense and drone markets."



This proven Skeyetech solution (over 62,000 autonomous BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line Of Sight) flights), deployed and operational in 11 countries worldwide, and does not require an on-site remote pilot (an operator can monitor the situation remotely). Recognized for its multi-application versatility, the system is already compatible with the leading VMS (Video Management Systems) on the market to address numerous use cases such as security and surveillance, operational support, infrastructure inspection, and gas or radioactivity detection. The system adheres to the highest cybersecurity standards, relying on firewall solutions certified by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).

The global market for drones in a box (autonomous docking stations) is estimated at approximately 1 billion euros in 2026 and is expected to reach nearly 6 to 7 billion euros by the 2034-2035 decade, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20%. The Azur Drones system is ideally positioned to capture a significant share of this growth.

The transaction was made possible through close collaboration with Drone Volt. The two companies will work together to further develop and strengthen the capabilities of Drone in the Box. Tonner Drones will be responsible for corporate & finance, capitalising on its expertise restructering and turnaround of companies like Azur Drones. Azur Drones will focus primarily on developing solutions for customers in the defense industry and government agencies. As a result of the announced partnership, Azur Drones will now also be able to focus on Drone Volt's customer base, which consists of very large international corporations in the private sector worldwide. This partnership is aimed at cost savings and increased profitability, enabling both companies to create value as quickly as possible thanks to their combined capabilities.

This strategic partnership among Tonner Drones, Drone Volt, and Azur Drones grants Drone Volt exclusive commercial rights to market Azur Drones' "Drone in a Box" assets worldwide, excluding Europe, with a focus on the civilian sector. As a result, Drone Volt will become the sole supplier of this system to its key existing customers. Azur Drones will continue to serve its European customer base exclusively, maintain ongoing projects, and independently advance its activities in the defense sector.

The collaboration creates significant synergies by leveraging Azur Drones' recognized expertise in robotics, automation, and cybersecurity to supply Drone Volt with "Drone in a Box" stations. In return, Drone Volt will provide Azur Drones with versatile, tactical KOBRA-drones tailored to security and sovereignty requirements. By combining Azur Drones' know-how in robotics and automation with Drone Volt's expertise in drone design and manufacturing, the partnership strengthens technological leadership and significantly expands the capabilities of the "Drone in a Box" solution.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones - Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

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