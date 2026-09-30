Tonner Drones publishes its semi-annual results 2026

Paris, September 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. - Tonner Drones is announcing its preliminary results for the first half of 2026 today.

Revenue declined further to €27k, due to changes in the business model. Tonner Drones continues to adhere to a strict cost-control policy, which enabled it to further reduce operating costs to €233k. Partly as a result, the company's financial results improved by €300k, and net profit landed at €159k. Positive for the second consecutive half-year. Shareholders' equity improved by nearly €3.5M to a positive balance of €1.3M.

In k euro 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 Difference Revenu

27 67 -60% Operating costs 233 375 -38% Net Result 159 (141) +300 Equity 1,361 (2,138) +3,499

"Tonner Drones reported a positive net result for the second consecutive half-year. Improving profitability remains management's primary priority, with the aim of creating shareholder value. Further information on the financial results will be provided in the Company's semi-annual report," said Diede van den Ouden, CEO.

The financial information presented is unaudited. The Company's semi-annual financial report is currently in preparation and will be published on 13 October.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones - Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds stakes in several French companies like Diodon, Elistair, Donecle, Roth Mions, Calibre, MHM Corporate and Azur Drones. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.