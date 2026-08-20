DRONE VOLT unveils the different versions of the LineDrone and showcases its expertise in the electric power grid sector at the CIGRE 2026

Villepinte, August 20, 2026

DRONE VOLT, the French leader in professional civilian drones, will present its solutions for the inspection and maintenance of power grids at CIGRE, taking place August 23-28, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. In particular, the company will showcase its LineDrone, the only drone in the world capable of landing on live power lines-up to 765 kV-to perform inspection and maintenance tasks.

Power grid maintenance: a global challenge

With nearly 80 million kilometers of power grids worldwide and 300 to 400 billion euros invested each year, their inspection and maintenance represent a major challenge for all grid operators.

Developed by DRONE VOLT in partnership with Hydro-Québec, the LineDrone reduces response times and operational risks while improving the quality of the data collected. Thanks to innovative technology, the LineDrone can land directly on energized extra-high-voltage power lines to measure, among other things, conductor corrosion and the condition of joints, thereby creating a precise map of the networks' condition.

Already in use by several grid operators, including Hydro-Québec and RTE, the LineDrone helps better target maintenance operations and paves the way for predictive maintenance of power grids.

One drone, multiple versions for a variety of uses

LineDrone - Inspecting the Condition of Power Lines

The LineDrone lands directly on live conductors and moves along the line using its motorized rolling system. Equipped with specialized sensors, it measures conductor corrosion and the electrical resistance of joint sleeves, enabling the precise identification of equipment requiring intervention.

LineDrone DLR-SX - Deploying the Sense X sensor on extra-high-voltage grids

Developed in collaboration with Ampacimon, the LineDrone DLR-SX is specifically designed to install the Sense X sensor directly on live power lines, up to 765 kV. Qualified with the assistance of EDF's laboratories, this solution enables real-time measurement of multiple conductor parameters and dynamic adjustment of their transmission capacity.

LineDrone Coating - Applying Advanced Coatings to Power Lines

This version of the LineDrone is designed to apply advanced photonic coatings directly to power lines, which help improve the performance, transmission capacity, and longevity of the conductors, while minimizing the need for major infrastructure maintenance operations.

The various versions of the LineDrone are currently available on the market. The teams at DRONE VOLT EXPERT (Drone as a Service, (DAAS)), composed of highly qualified remote pilots, work directly on power grids under service contracts. This allows grid operators to benefit from these solutions without having to purchase the drones or train their own teams.

DRONE VOLT will showcase two other drones from its catalog, designed for applications specific to grid operators:

The HERCULES 20 in the HIGH-DRA version, capable of spraying de-icing or cleaning fluids on power lines and other energy infrastructure.

The KOBRA, an inspection drone equipped with a LIDAR sensor, which enables 3D modeling of vegetation around power lines and provides essential data on the condition of infrastructure.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "For several years now, we have been developing a range of drones and services dedicated to power grid operators, drawing in particular on high-level technological partnerships with Hydro-Québec and Ampacimon. Tested daily in the field, these solutions provide concrete answers to the key challenges faced by power grid operators."

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

More information at www.dronevolt.com



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