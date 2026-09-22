DRONE VOLT is strengthening its presence in the Canadian market defense and security by qualifying for the Defense Drone Initiative

Villepinte, September 22, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces that it has successfully completed the supplier qualification process in Canada for the Defense Drone Initiative (DDI).

This qualification, granted by the through and the Air Procurement Directorate, covers systems and services intended primarily for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

A strategic initiative by the Canadian government

The Government of Canada launched the Defense Drone Initiative (DDI) to accelerate the development, testing, adaptation, and production of unmanned autonomous systems for the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The initiative aims, in particular, to identify companies with relevant technological expertise and to establish an acquisition pathway that will accelerate the integration of new technologies.

It also seeks to strengthen Canada's sovereign capacity to access, operate, support, adapt, and produce critical autonomous systems on a larger scale.

Particular attention is paid to cybersecurity, the integrity and security of supply chains, and the protection of sensitive technologies.

The public procurement program is organized around five qualification categories. At the conclusion of the process, DRONE VOLT obtained qualification in three of them: categories 1, 3, and 5, thereby covering a scope ranging from unmanned systems to engineering and integration, all the way to innovation and experimentation.

This status now allows the Group to participate in requests for proposals under these three categories and represents a significant step in DRONE VOLT's expansion into the Canadian defense and security market.

A qualification covering three complementary areas

Component 1 - Unmanned systems and capabilities to counter unmanned systems

This component covers unmanned aerial, ground, surface, underwater, or hybrid vehicles and systems, as well as their components, launch and recovery systems, payloads, sensors, effectors, and related support services.

It also includes counter-drone systems, which enable the detection and neutralization of adversarial systems.

This certification thus enables DRONE VOLT to position itself as a supplier of autonomous platforms and related technologies in the air, land, and maritime domains.

Component 3 - Integration, interoperability, and engineering services

This component specifically covers systems engineering, integration services, the design of open architectures, engineering analyses, technical documentation, and services for modifying and adapting systems.

This certification highlights DRONE VOLT's ability to go beyond simply supplying a platform by offering technology integration and engineering services tailored to operational needs.

Component 5 - Innovation and experimentation

This component is dedicated to emerging technologies, concept development, and technology maturation.

In particular, it covers the production of white papers, the study of new technologies, concept development, and work supporting their maturation and experimentation.

DRONE VOLT's simultaneous qualification under Components 1, 3, and 5 thus positions the Group at several key stages of the value chain: technologies and systems, integration and engineering, and innovation and experimentation.

A new milestone for DRONE VOLT in Canada

This qualification is fully in line with DRONE VOLT's strategy to strengthen its presence in the institutional, security, and defense markets.

It takes on particular significance for the Group, which already has an operational presence in Canada, in Candiac, near Montreal, enabling it to draw on local expertise and in-depth knowledge of the North American market.

This local presence is also an asset in light of the IDD's objectives regarding sovereignty, securing supply chains, local support, and the development of industrial capabilities.

DRONE VOLT thus aims to showcase its expertise as a manufacturer and integrator of professional drones, its capabilities in embedded artificial intelligence and payload integration, as well as its capabilities in engineering, training, technical support, maintenance, and in-service support.

Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "Our qualification in three of the five components of the Defense Drone Initiative marks an important milestone for DRONE VOLT in Canada. It covers three complementary areas at the core of our expertise: autonomous systems, integration and engineering, as well as innovation and experimentation. Our presence in Canada, combined with our technological and operational expertise, now enables us to pursue new opportunities with Canadian authorities."

Next press release: Wednesday, October 14, revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100323-aldrv-drones-de-la-defense-canada-vdef-eng.pdf